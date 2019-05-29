50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Coach Bill Haynes of John Brown University garnered the honor of being selected "Coach of the Year" in baseball from N.A.I.A. District 17 which included all of the Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference teams and the four independents, A.M.&N., Philander-Smith, L.R.U. and John Brown. Coach Haynes captured the honor in his first year as Head Baseball Coach for J.B.U. The selection was determined by the coaches of the district and then the individual earning the district selection was considered for "Coach of the Year" for all of the N.A.I.A. colleges in the nation.

The 29-year-old Mentor graduated from John Brown University in 1967 and had been doing graduate work and working in the Athletic Dept. of John Brown Univesity since that time. During his last year of collegiate participation in basketball Coach Haynes was selected as Honorable Mention All-American as he led the Golden Eagles to one of their finest years ever in both basketball and baseball.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital's nursing staff received a $20,000 boost.

Rosemary Hepner donated that amount to benefit the nursing staff in memory of her husband, Irving Hepner, who had died recently.

"My husband always disliked being in the hospital, but the nurses here always made it better," Hepner said. "They gave him concerned and personal care."

The donation was to be used for continuing education of the nursing staff, said Zona Brenner, Director of Nurses at SSMH.

The money was to be placed in a trust fund and the interest used to send members of the nursing staff to classes and workshops, she said.

"Due to the constant changes in medical technology, it is extremely important to upgrade our skills," Brenner said. "Mrs. Hepner's gift is truly appreciated and will be used many times over throughout the years."

Hepner said Siloam Springs was lucky to have a hospital and it proved a comfort for her.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Siloam Springs Board of Directors clashed on a rezoning request for property near where the high school would be built.

Directors battled the request for the 2200 block of Pickwick Terrace for more than an hour before approving it.

"I really wrestle with this going to a C-2," Director James Fuller said.

The property was rezoned from medium residential (R-2) to roadway commercial (C-2). The two lots sit between Ravenwood Subdivision and the future extension of Tahlequah Street, Gary Gray was the owner.

"We need to be very careful," Director Mark Long said. "We need to be consistent."

Directors tabled the rezoning at its third reading May 5. They were concrned roadway commercial would be inappropriate for the property. The first and second readings were approved April 7 and 21, respectively.

Director Ken Wiles suggested more transitional zoning is needed there, such as light commercial (C-1A).

"There needs to be some transition from one zoning to the next," Wiles said. "In the past we have denied or changed a request based on the makeup of the neighborhood."

Fuller made a motion to change the zoning to the lighter density, but it failed by a 3-4 vote. Directors Carol Smiley, Wiles and Fuller voted for this.

"I really don't understand why we are doing this," Director John Turner said. "The neighbors are OK with it."

Neighbors spoke in favor of the rezoning at the planning commission March 10.

Some had considered splitting their property and rezoning the split-off half to commercial like Gray, Mayor David Allen said.

Editorial on 05/29/2019