Photo submitted Kiwanis Club member Denise Chandler (left) introduced the club's guest speaker Cal Gunter, wildlife officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, during the club's last meeting. Gunter gave a brief autobiography about his time as a police officer and in the Air Force along with some duties that come with being a game warden for the state of Arkansas and to help keep the natural state true to its name. The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs will not have its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 29. The next meeting will be from 12 to 1 p.m. June 5 when James Ferguson, Benton County Quorum Court member, will present the program in the Dye Conference Lounge at John Brown University.

Photo submitted Kiwanis Club member Denise Chandler (left) introduced the club's guest speaker Cal Gunter, wildlife officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, during the club's last meeting. Gunter gave a brief autobiography about his time as a police officer and in the Air Force along with some duties that come with being a game warden for the state of Arkansas and to help keep the natural state true to its name. The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs will not have its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 29. The next meeting will be from 12 to 1 p.m. June 5 when James Ferguson, Benton County Quorum Court member, will present the program in the Dye Conference Lounge at John Brown University.

Photo submitted Kiwanis Club member Denise Chandler (left) introduced the club's guest speaker Cal Gunter, wildlife officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, during the club's last meeting. Gunter gave a brief autobiography about his time as a police officer and in the Air Force along with some duties that come with being a game warden for the state of Arkansas and to help keep the natural state true to its name. The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs will not have its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 29. The next meeting will be from 12 to 1 p.m. June 5 when James Ferguson, Benton County Quorum Court member, will present the program in the Dye Conference Lounge at John Brown University.

Photo submitted Kiwanis Club member Denise Chandler (left) introduced the club's guest speaker Cal Gunter, wildlife officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, during the club's last meeting. Gunter gave a brief autobiography about his time as a police officer and in the Air Force along with some duties that come with being a game warden for the state of Arkansas and to help keep the natural state true to its name. The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs will not have its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 29. The next meeting will be from 12 to 1 p.m. June 5 when James Ferguson, Benton County Quorum Court member, will present the program in the Dye Conference Lounge at John Brown University.

General News on 05/29/2019