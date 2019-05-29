Emily Linn, a student at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, was one of 20 western Arkansas students awarded a $1,000 academic scholarship from Farm Credit of Western Arkansas this spring.

Linn is the daughter of Connie Linn of Siloam Springs and she is pursuing a degree in pre-veterinary medicine. Linn is a 2018 graduate of Siloam Springs High School and a 2016 Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen.

"We proudly award this well-deserved scholarship in recognition of Emily's many academic accomplishments and student leadership," explains Farm Credit CEO Brandon Haberer.

"We've distributed more than $300,000 in scholarship awards since 1996 to assist talented young people like Emily achieve their academic goals," Haberer said. "These scholarships demonstrate our commitment to the next generation of agriculture and community leaders."

As a financial cooperative, Farm Credit lends money to farmers, ranchers and rural homeowners. The association has more than $1.4 billion in assets, 6,100 members and 23 branch offices across 41 western Arkansas counties.

