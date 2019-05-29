Photo submitted The Panther Singers, a select Siloam Springs High School choir, won first place for best high school choir and overall best high school choir at the Music in the Parks competition in St. Louis, Mo., in May. The students also got to visit sites throughout the city, such as the Gateway Arch.

Siloam Springs High School choirs recently finished a successful season, with all five choirs qualifying for the state competition in April and earning high scores.

The Panther Singers, a select choir, also won first place for best high school choir and overall best high school choir at the Music in the Parks competition in St. Louis, Mo., in May, according to choir director Julianna Tufts.

"I was extremely proud and excited for them and for all their hard work," Tufts said. "I feel like the kids gave their best and did the best they could. There were really good performances at state so they couldn't have done any better. I was almost relieved that all that hard work paid off and we made it and they did well.

"Then you get to go have fun and go to St. Louis and do our big spring concert. I was just really, really proud to be their teacher and see them come so far and have such a successful year."

Several of the high school's choirs qualify for the Arkansas Choral Festival every year, but this year was the first time that all five high school choirs qualified at the regional competition and went on to the state competition, Tufts said.

The choirs earned their way to the state by competing in the Region 6 Choral Performance Assessment in Bentonville on Feb. 21, Tufts said. During choral assessments and competitions, students are scored by a ruberic. They receive division rankings from 1 to 5, with 1 being the best and 5 being the worst, she said.

A total of 155 students -- four bus loads -- took part in the Arkansas Choral Festival in Conway, Tufts said. The Panther Singers and Chamber Choir received the highest possible rating of division 1 - superior at the state event. The two choirs also won a sweepstakes award for earning a score of 1, the best possible, from all of their judges, she said.

The men's choir, women's choir and Carillon, a select women's choir, all received a rating of division 2 - excellent, Tufts said.

"We were happy," she said. "We had some really tough judges this year, really tough, tougher than usual, so those scores were really exiting."

This is also the first year that Siloam Springs choirs have competed at the Music in the Parks in St. Louis, Tufts said. High schools from Arkansas, Missouri and surrounding states took part in the festival, she said. While at the festival, the students also got to visit sites throughout the city such as the Gateway Arch.

Tufts wants high school students to know that choir can be more than just fun, it can also provide college and scholarship opportunities.

"Choir is fun and everything, but it still can help you pay for your education," she said.

