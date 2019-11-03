Oct. 21

• Daisy Elizabeth Cruz, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Conner Andre Anderson, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Andrew Arthur Fielding, 20, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family member.

• Latisha Lashun Paul, 43, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.

• Travis Lee Williams Stephens, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 22

• Stephanie Marina Palacios, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Paul Ivan Rodriguez, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Leslianne Porter, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Rafael Oscar Martinez-Rivera, 21, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt required.

• Tabatha Nadine Taylor, 47, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Ashley Marie Taylor, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Alena Ruth Stough-Passmore, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Oct. 23

• Jodie Kaye Reid, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Crystal Rebecca Alegria, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 58, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Dorothy Ruth Peek, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Omar Orlando Rodriguez-Contreras, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jody Doon Niederberger, 32, arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of firearms by certain persons x3; possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver; possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver; fleeing; criminal possession of body armor; possession of drug paraphernalia; leaving the scene of an accident involving injury; reckless driving; no seatbelt; no driver's license; no insurance; failure to stop at a red light.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 24

• Juvenile, 15, arrested in connection with city ordinance curfew.

• Hannah Rose Ward, 29, arrested in connection with Arkansas probation/parole warrant.

• Jose Lynn Jones, 18, cited in connection with improper use of evidence registration, no driver's license, insurance required minimum coverage.

• Roger Daniel Jackson, 30, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member-3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury, disorderly conduct.

Oct. 25

• Andrew Lamont Hobbs, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Angel Lorayne Dobbs, 26, arrested in connection with shoplifting.

• Trenton Scott Vandusen, 21, arrested in connection with failure to appear, fleeing, disorderly conduct.

• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 58, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Yenni Elizabeth Cruz, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kennishia Marie Jervier, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 26

• Frances Denise Fielding, 66, arrested in connection with forgery, theft of property.

• Brain Aaron Qualls, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Oct. 27

• Michael Paul Wetherby, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Richard William Kirk, 47, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Joshua Ryan Thompson, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kevin Thomas Tracy, 50, cited in connection with failure to appear.

