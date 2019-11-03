The city board will decide whether to accept a grant from the Walmart Family Foundation (WFF) to complete the construction documents for a renovation project on East Main Street at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The city of Siloam Springs received a notice from the WFF informing them the grant that the city applied for was approved on Oct. 22 according to staff reports. The grant will award $143,175 to Siloam Springs in order for the redesign plans to be finished.

The requirements for the grant are that matching funds must be committed and documented by Nov. 30 the staff report said. The agreement for the grant also includes a single payment installment that would occur in 2019 as well as a repayment clause that states the city would agree to repay WFF any portion of the grant funds not used for the grant's purposes.

The grant lists additional goals that Siloam Springs is supposed to meet according to the staff report. The objectives are not requirements of the grant agreement. The goals include:

• Entering into a contract to compete construction documents by Feb. 2020

• Submitting 60 percent and 90 percent completed plans for the WFF to review and comment

• Hosting one public meeting with stakeholders for design input by June 2020

• Developing final set of plans by Dec. 2020.

The board will also consider an amendment to the 2019 budget to designate funds for a taxi van, which is presently in production and to purchase a van for the facilities coordinator according to the staff report.

The 2019 budget shows that a total of $46,000 has been allocated for the purchase of the van for the taxi program, and the city also received a grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation which will cover 80 percent of the costs the staff report went on to say. The vehicle should be received by the end of the year according to the staff report.

The 2019 budget approved a facilities coordinator position the staff report said. Due to the fact that this person will travel between city buildings to perform maintenance and correct any building issues, this created a need for a vehicle for the facilities coordinator to use in order to perform their job the staff report said.

As part of the grant received, the city will be responsible for paying $9,185, according to the report. Staff is requesting funds to be reallocated for the purchase of a van for the facilities coordinator while still remaining in the original budget amount of $36,815.

Other business to be discussed includes:

• Confirming the appointment of Kameron Slater to the Public Education Facilities Board

• Approve a budget amendment for the fire department capital budget by adding $32,000 for the replacement of a fire station back-up generator.

• Place Ordinance No. 19-24 on its third reading, suspending the rules and reading the title only.

• Place Ordinance No. 19-25 on its third reading, suspending the rules and reading the title only.

• Place Ordinance No. 19-26 on its first reading, suspending the rules and reading the title only.

• Approve Resolution 35-19 authorizing a final plat development permit for the 200 Block of North Simon Sager Avenue.

• Approve Resolution 36-19 authorizing a preliminary plat development permit for 2603 S. Lincoln Street.

• Approve Resolution 37-19 accepting quit claim deeds/George-Hastie Cemetery.

