WATTS, Okla. -- Watts improved to 8-1 and 3-1 in Oklahoma District B-8 with a 44-14 win over Oaks on Friday.

The Engineers had 210 yards of total offense, including 174 on the ground. Donovan Hammer rushed for 102 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. Aaron Mitchell had 47 rushing yards and a touchdown and completed three passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

Jesse Guyll rushed for a touchdown, while Kenny Tush caught two touchdown passes and had a 51-yard punt return for a score.

Watts plays at Summit Christian this week and can earn a home playoff game with a victory. Oaks (1-8, 1-3) will host South Coffeyville/Copan.

Oklahoma Union 32, Colcord 7

Colcord dropped to 7-2 ovearll and 4-2 in District A-6 with the loss at Oklahoma Union.

Colcord led 7-6 at halftime after a Blake Gonzales touchdown run in the second quarter.

Colcord hosts Rejoice Christian this week.

Metro Christian 42, Kansas 0

Metro Christian scored 21 points in the first quarter and 14 more in the second to go up 35-0 at halftime.

Kansas dropped to 4-5 overall with the loss and 2-3 in District 2A-4. The Comets host Chouteau this week.

Sports on 11/03/2019