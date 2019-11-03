Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Engineers run by Warriors by Staff Reports | November 3, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

WATTS, Okla. -- Watts improved to 8-1 and 3-1 in Oklahoma District B-8 with a 44-14 win over Oaks on Friday.

The Engineers had 210 yards of total offense, including 174 on the ground. Donovan Hammer rushed for 102 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. Aaron Mitchell had 47 rushing yards and a touchdown and completed three passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

Jesse Guyll rushed for a touchdown, while Kenny Tush caught two touchdown passes and had a 51-yard punt return for a score.

Watts plays at Summit Christian this week and can earn a home playoff game with a victory. Oaks (1-8, 1-3) will host South Coffeyville/Copan.

Oklahoma Union 32, Colcord 7

Colcord dropped to 7-2 ovearll and 4-2 in District A-6 with the loss at Oklahoma Union.

Colcord led 7-6 at halftime after a Blake Gonzales touchdown run in the second quarter.

Colcord hosts Rejoice Christian this week.

Metro Christian 42, Kansas 0

Metro Christian scored 21 points in the first quarter and 14 more in the second to go up 35-0 at halftime.

Kansas dropped to 4-5 overall with the loss and 2-3 in District 2A-4. The Comets host Chouteau this week.

Sports on 11/03/2019

Print Headline: Engineers run by Warriors

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT