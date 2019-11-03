The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team ended its season Thursday by earning its first win of the season 27-7 over Springdale Southwest at Wildcat Stadium on the campus of Har-Ber High School.

Ivan Arras scored a pair of touchdowns and Stone Stephens also had a score. Crafton Beeler had an interception return for a touchdown and Dakota Howell recovered a fumble for the Panthers (1-9).

Siloam Springs led 20-0 at halftime.

Eighth-grade

The eighth-grade Panthers knocked off a previously unbeaten Bentonville Lincoln team 14-7 at Tiger Stadium in Bentonville.

After allowing an early Lincoln touchdown to fall behind 7-0, the Panthers held Lincoln scoreless the rest of the night and stopped the Leopards on three fourth downs.

Coaches credited the play of Devlin Husong, Justin Burton, Colton Graham, Conner Mitchell and Silas Tugwell on defense to lead the Panthers (6-3).

Burton blocked a punt to set up a 10-play drive culminating in a five-yard TD run by Mason Simmons to put the Panthers on the board. Simmons ran in the two-point try for an 8-7 lead.

Siloam Springs forced another turnover and Jed Derwin and Husong combined to run the ball down field on another 10-play drive capped by 11-yard TD run by Husong.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade Panthers fell 26-0 to Lincoln, dropping to 2-6 overall on the season.

Siloam Springs trailed 7-0 at halftime.

Up next

The ninth-grade season is complete, but the seventh- and eighth-grade teams will host Bentonville Fulbright on Thursday.

