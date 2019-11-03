John Brown University men's soccer senior Amilcar Gonzalez has been named the Sooner Athletic Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday, Oct. 28.

The weekly conference honor is the second of the season for Gonzalez, who also earned the accolade on Sept. 23. Gonzalez compiled an impressive output over the weekend that saw the Golden Eagles (13-2-0) stitch together a pair of road victories over Texas Wesleyan, 4-1, and Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas), 4-0.

The Springdale native posted five points in the pair of matches, including a pair of helpers in the mid-week match versus Texas Wesleyan. On Saturday, the senior tallied an insurance goal, his seventh of the season, in the second half after being credited with his 18th assist of the season on a goal from freshman Jacob Zamarron earlier in the afternoon.

The three helpers not only maintained Gonzalez's national lead in the total assists category, but his 18th assist of the season broke the program's all-time single-season assist record, last set in 2001. The Golden Eagles also lead the nation in total assists with 70 helpers on 72 goals scored.

The Golden Eagles have now had four SAC Player of the Week selections in Gonzalez (Oct. 28, Offensive; Sept. 23, Offensive), freshman Oscar Carballo (Oct. 21, Offensive; Sept. 30, Offensive), freshman Jacob Zamarron (Aug. 26, Offensive) and senior Britt Wisener (Sept. 2, Defensive; Aug. 26, Defensive) as weekly conference award selections in 2019.

