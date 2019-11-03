Photo submitted The Siloam Springs junior high boys took first place in the 5A-West Conference Meet on Tuesday at Vilonia.

VILONIA -- The Siloam Springs junior high boys cross country team placed seven runners in the top 15 spots and won the 5A-West Conference championship Tuesday.

The Panthers finished with 26 points to take first place, followed by Russellville 59, Vilonia 63, Greenbrier 120, Little Rock Christian 132 and Greenwood 147.

Siloam Springs claimed the first three spots with Noah Granderson, Nathan Hawbaker and Dane Kelly placing first, second and third, respectively.

Granderson ran a time of 11 minutes, 28.40 seconds, followed by Hawbaker at 11:35.00 and Kelly at 11:55.70.

Riley Harrison placed eighth at 12:09.70 with Cooper Shaw in 12th at 12:22.30 and Tyler Cottrell in 13th at 12:25.70.

Ben Stratman placed 15th at 12:30.00 with Charles Hyde in 18th at 12:36.30, Samuel Herndon in 25th at 12:48.40, Caleb Rodgers in 26th at 12:50.70, Cayden Hansen 33rd at 13:04.30, Barrett Eldridge 41st at 13:15.60, Jacob Seauve 44th 13:16.10, Nathan Rostoni 52nd at 13:31.00 and Jared Brewer 54th at 13:33.20.

Korbin Rodgers ran a time of 13:58.40, followed by Parker Malonson 14:01.40, Timothy Haak 14:04.90, Tommy Seitz 14:05.40, Jacob Moorman 14:07.60, Jadon Shrum 14:11.50, Reese Hardcastle 14:18.30 and Ben Stout 14:51.50.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Noah Sharp 15:09.20, Caleb Wallace 15:30.00, William Bowles 15:31.60, Ferdi Blume 15:32.50, Ezekiel Becan 15:38.90 and Jacob Null 15:49.00, Braylon Nation 16:10.10, Zane Pickering 16:26.90 and Angel Figeroa 17:09.40.

Junior high girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls placed third overall. Greenwood won the meet with 49 points, followed by Russellville 58, Siloam Springs 62, Vilonia 74, Little Rock Christian Academy 130 and Beebe 170.

Ellen Slater led the Lady Panthers with a second place finish of 13:08.30, finishing less than two seconds behind Vilonia's Sophie Havens, who ran a 13:06.40.

Isabel Anglin placed fifth at 13:26.90 with Shelby Smith in eighth place at 13:54.70.

Addison Pilcher finished in 21st place at 14:36.50 with Bailey Church in 31st at 14:58.50, Caroline Dewey 32nd at 15:02.40, Chloe Granderson 33rd 15:04.70, Avery Carter 39th at 15:21.70, Estela Gonzalez 41st at 15:28.00 and Annika Timboe 47th at 15:55.50.

Hailey Fox ran a time of 16:11.20, Faith Harris 16:13.90, Anna Floyd 16:24.50, Lexi Lane 16:27.00, Ava Anglin 16:31.40, Ava Jones 16:33.40 and Josselyn Amador 16:50.70.

Also running for Siloam Springs were Naomi Seauve 17:01.60, Cindy Chavez-Vasquez 17:09.60, Nyah Hostler 17:14.40, Crystal Mercado 17:15.40, Danielle Brisson 17:18.70, Jasmine Cacaeres 17:35.50, Laura Fields 17:42.30, Malia Lykins 17:48.60, Addison Keiffer 17:57.80, Mary Thurstenson 20:27.30, Kathryne Frost 21:21.40, Sophia Atkins 21:59.00 and Ardelle Goetz 23:53.70.

