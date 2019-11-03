John Brown University volleyball sophomore Jenna Lowery was named the Sooner Athletic's Defensive Player of the Week after her performances versus Wayland Baptist (Texas) and Oklahoma Panhandle State, the conference office announced on Monday, Oct. 28.

The native of Paris (Ark.) averaged 5.50 digs per set on the week, including setting a season high with 26 digs in Friday's win inside Bill George Arena over the Pioneers. The Golden Eagles defeated Wayland in sweeping fashion before delivering the same result the following afternoon against OPSU.

Lowery added seven more scoops and completed the week boasting seven assists and an impressive seven aces which powered the strong John Brown serving performance, helping the Golden Eagles improve to 21-7 on the season and 12-4 in league play.

The Golden Eagles have now had four SAC Player of the Week selections as Lowery joins sophomore Carrie Ciesla (Sept. 16; Setter), junior Taylor Glover (Sept. 16; Attacker) and senior Kinzee Mayo (Aug. 26; Attacker) as weekly conference award selections in 2019.

