Bridgett Michelle Craig

Bridgett Michelle Craig, 39, of Westville, Okla., died Oct. 29, 2019, at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla.

She was born Aug. 4, 1980, in Fort Smith, Ark., to Carl Wayne Favor and Mary Ann Arnold Favor. She married Richard D. Craig on Nov. 1, 2008, in Adair County, Okla. She attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, earning two bachelor's degrees in American Indian Studies and Cherokee Cultural Studies. She was a homemaker who loved taking care of her granddaughter and other children, spending time with family, coloring, hunting and fishing. She loved animals, and enjoyed attending the Crawford County Speedway and helping with her husband's dirt cars.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; one son, Jesse Wayne Craig, of the home; her father, Wayne Favor and wife Velma of Colcord, Okla.: her mother, Mary Favor of Westville; one brother, Mitchell Wayne Favor of Westville; and one granddaughter.

Funeral services were Nov. 2, 2019, in Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial was at Proctor-Sanders Cemetery in Proctor, Okla.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

C. David Milner

C. David Milner of Siloam Springs, died unexpectedly at Washington Regional Hospital, October 30, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family when he went to his heavenly home. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa. He was 78 years old.

He was a graduate of the Class of 1959 in Siloam Springs. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. David was a member of First Baptist Church of Siloam Springs where he served his Lord and Savior. He owned and operated the Radio Shack in Siloam Springs for 18 years.

His mother and father preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; three daughters, Mona Collins (Brody) of Siloam Springs, Diana Cartier (Marc) of Plano, Texas, and Jacqueline Escue (Peter) of Roanoke, Texas; three grandchildren, Nicole (Carpenter), Daniel and Alana; and one great-grandchild, Aubrey all of Roanoke. One special adopted by love granddaughter, Shyla Harper; his former wife, Carolyn Hawley of Keller, Texas, the mother of Diana and Jacqueline; his brothers, Jim Milner and wife Cindy of Kansas, Oklahoma, Alan Milner and wife Debbie of West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma, and Terry Milner and wife Linda of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; sister, Sharon (Milner) Ridenour and husband Charles of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Donna Sorensen of Des Moines, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Ron Turner and wife Cheryl of Ankeny, Iowa, Gary Turner and wife Kathy of Siloam Springs and Bill Turner and wife Joy of Siloam Springs. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He was Godfather to one very special nephew, Sean Sorensen of Moore, Oklahoma.

A celebration of His Life will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church, Siloam Springs. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

General News on 11/03/2019