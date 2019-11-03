The tornadoes that ripped through Siloam Springs damaged property and uprooted trees in the early morning hours of Oct. 21 also blew down several U.S. flags that were attached to light poles on Highway 412 in Siloam Springs. One family noticed the missing flags and decided to do something about it.

Mark and Sierra Domiguez were driving down U.S. Highway 412 on Oct. 21 around noon with their family, inspecting the damage done by the storms when they noticed the downed poles and missing flags. The family found their first flag outside of FFO, located at 3758 U.S. Hwy. 412 E.

Sierra went inside the furniture store and asked to borrow some twine so they could reattach the flag to its pole. The couple then saw two more flags that were laying in the mud. Mark went back to FFO to get more twine which the store provided and even let Mark borrow a pair of scissors to cut the twine and reattach the flags.

Sierra went on Facebook and noticed a post from Jerry Cavness, the communications officer for American Legion Post 29, stating that if anyone found flags that were damaged by the tornadoes to return them to the American Legion post so they could be recycled or retired.

The American Legion is responsible for placing and maintaning the flags. According to Caveness, the flags that can be saved will be recycled through the American Legion, while the ones that are severly damaged will be retired.

The Dominguez family set out to find more flags damaged by the storm. They found six more flags near Cobb Vantress Inc. on U.S. Highway 412 E. The family picked up the flags and took them to the American Legion post.

This is not the Dominguez' first act of patriotism. Sierra said that she and her husband have a passion for veterans and even helped to start a chapter of Reboot Combat Recovery in Northwest Arkansas through their employer Sam's Furniture in Springdale.

Last year the couple helped make centerpieces for an annual gala hosted by Sam's Furniture, to benefit veterans. On Veteran's Day, the family took the centerpieces to the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Fayetteville to give to patients in the hospital.

Despite their love for veterans, neither Mark nor Sierra have ever served in the armed forces although both have family members who did, they said. Sierra wanted to thank the American Legion for all that they do and said that the family is looking into other options to help further the cause of veterans in the immediate area.

