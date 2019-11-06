The following exhibitors from Siloam Springs won champion or reserve champion in the 80th annual Arkansas State Fair, which took place in Little Rock on Oct. 11 through 20:
Junior Breeding Beef
Shorthorn
• Alexa Lane -- Grand champion female
• Ryan Lane -- Reserve champion female
Open Breeding Beef
Shorthorn
• Ryan Lane -- Grand Champion female
Shorthorn Plus
• Alexa Lane -- Grand Champion female
Junior Commercial Dairy Cattle
Commercial Dairy Heifers
• Julie Griffin -- Reserve Champion
Junior Dairy Cattle
Ayrshire
• Julie Griffin -- Reserve Champion
Holstein
• Julie Griffin -- Grand Champion
Jersey
• Julie Griffin -- Reserve Champion
Junior Breeding Sheep
White Dorper
• Keelyn Seagraves -- Grand champion ewe
• Keelyn Seagraves -- Reserve champion ewe
• Keelyn Seagraves -- Grand champion ram
• Keelyn Seagraves -- Reserve champion ram
Open Breeding Sheep
White Dorper
• Hunter Stanfill -- Grand Champion ram
• Hunter Stanfill -- Reserve Champion ram
• Hunter Stanfill -- Grand Champion ewe
Toddler Miss Pageant
(ages 12-23 months)
• Kynsli Dorey -- Prettiest hairGeneral News on 11/06/2019
Print Headline: 80th annual Arkansas State Fair results