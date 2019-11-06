The following exhibitors from Siloam Springs won champion or reserve champion in the 80th annual Arkansas State Fair, which took place in Little Rock on Oct. 11 through 20:

Junior Breeding Beef

Shorthorn

• Alexa Lane -- Grand champion female

• Ryan Lane -- Reserve champion female

Open Breeding Beef

Shorthorn

• Ryan Lane -- Grand Champion female

Shorthorn Plus

• Alexa Lane -- Grand Champion female

Junior Commercial Dairy Cattle

Commercial Dairy Heifers

• Julie Griffin -- Reserve Champion

Junior Dairy Cattle

Ayrshire

• Julie Griffin -- Reserve Champion

Holstein

• Julie Griffin -- Grand Champion

Jersey

• Julie Griffin -- Reserve Champion

Junior Breeding Sheep

White Dorper

• Keelyn Seagraves -- Grand champion ewe

• Keelyn Seagraves -- Reserve champion ewe

• Keelyn Seagraves -- Grand champion ram

• Keelyn Seagraves -- Reserve champion ram

Open Breeding Sheep

White Dorper

• Hunter Stanfill -- Grand Champion ram

• Hunter Stanfill -- Reserve Champion ram

• Hunter Stanfill -- Grand Champion ewe

Toddler Miss Pageant

(ages 12-23 months)

• Kynsli Dorey -- Prettiest hair

General News on 11/06/2019