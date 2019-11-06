Members of the military who have served and are still serving will be honored locally in several ways on Veterans Day.

American Legion Post 29 is hosting a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9, followed by a flag education program. In addition, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 and Siloam Springs High School are partnering for a Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11.

Veterans Day activities • 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 — American Legion Post 29 parade in downtown followed by a flag education program at the American Legion Community Building. • 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day program at the Siloam Springs High School.

The American Legion Veterans Day parade will start at 9:30 a.m. at the National Guard Armory, located at 1333 E. Main Street, and will come down to Broadway Street, then head over to University Street before disbanding at the Siloam Springs Masonic Lodge, located at 200 N. College, according to J.W. Smith, adjutant for Post 29.

The parade will be led by 10 to 15 members of the local National Guard unit, who will carry the colors, Smith said. Also in attendance will be the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, along with the Siloam Springs High School Band and the Gentry High School Band, he said.

After the parade, people are encouraged to come to the American Legion Community Building, located at 110 N. Mt. Olive Street, for the flag education presentation.

"After the parade we are going to have a small program in the community hall," Smith said. "We are going to have a program (where) we sit back and review all of the flags that have flown over this nation."

Smith said that prior to the current American flag, 14 flags have flown over the U.S. military and militia.

"I think it will take about 30 minutes," Smith said. "Then we are going to have a light lunch."

Smith said he also hopes to to enlighten people about the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

"Memorial Day is a remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice," he said. "Veterans Day is to celebrate those who are serving and are still serving. It all began with Armistice Day for World War I. It was signed on the 11th day of the 11th month on the 11th hour."

For more information about the Veteran's Day Parade, contact American Legion Siloam Post 29 at 479-549-7199 or by email at commander@siloampost29.org.

Siloam Springs High School is partnering with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 to put together a Veteran's Day program at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, according to assistant principal Barry Hardin.

The program, now in its sixth year, allows students to be involved in honoring local veterans.

"In this age of Marvel Comics, we want them to see the real heroes," Hardin said.

School officials, members of VFW Post 1674 and students will take part in the program. This year's theme is service and the guest speaker will be Cecil Nichols, Advanced Placement government and world history teacher, who also served in the military, then as a pastor at Church of the Nazarene.

Nichols encourages all veterans to attend and participate in the event.

General News on 11/06/2019