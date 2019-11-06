A modern day prophet

In his article "Good Reads for 2017" (Feb. 15, 2017) Ron Wood labels himself "a prophetic writer." Later in "Listen and learn" (Oct. 18, 2017), he made this claim "I'd served in the roles of pastor, evangelist, teacher and -- based on revelations the Lord gave me -- as a prophet."

Ron Wood is a prophet of God!

In his article "Riches are Arriving" (Jan. 4. 2017), Wood wrote down this prophecy, "Under Trump, we'll see peace, prosperity, more jobs, lower taxes, and debts eliminated."

Peace? Intelligent people who watched, with a discerning eye, all the times Trump called for violence throughout his pre-election campaign rallies did not expect peace. A few of his quotes recorded at rallies, "Knock the crap out of him!" "I'd like to punch him in the face!" "I don't know if I'd have done well, but I would've been boom! Boom! Boom! Beat the crap out of 'em!" "Part of the problem and part of the reason it takes so long is nobody wants to hurt each other anymore, right?" On and on and on he spewed hate and violence. The Christchurch mosque shooter, El Paso shooter, and Mail Bomber Cesar Sayoc interpreted Trump's violent hate rhetoric as approval. There has been a total absence of peace under Trump. The hatred and division among Americans has never been so overt as under Trump's contentious regime.

Prosperity? Farmers are going bankrupt and many committing suicide.

Lower taxes? $1.5 trillion tax cut for the super rich.

Debt elimination? The U.S. government's public debt is now more than $22 trillion, the highest ever. Treasury Department data shows tax revenue has fallen and federal spending has risen. The debt level has raised more than $2 trillion since Trump took office in 2017.

Never has a prophecy failed more miserably! How anyone could have confused Trump's violent rhetoric, his filthy vulgar language at his rallies and his admitted greed to arrive at the prophecy that he would make a brilliant leader is truly bewildering.

There are a couple of possible biblical answers though, Wood is a prophet who has spoken presumptuously (Deuteronomy 18:22) or, he is a prophet deceived by God (Ezekiel 14:9).

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs

