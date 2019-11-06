ON TAP
(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at gthomas@nwadg.com.
Thursday's games
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Bentonville Fulbright at Siloam Springs 7th 5:30 p.m.
Bentonville Fulbright at Siloam Springs 8th 7 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Benedictine (Kan.) Classic
JBU men vs. Missouri Valley 3 p.m.
Southwestern Assemblies of God Classic
JBU women vs. Paul Quinn College 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals
TBA at JBU men TBA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Central Christian at JBU 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Russellville 7 p.m.
Rejoice Christian at Colcord 7 p.m.
Chouteau at Kansas 7 p.m.
Watts at Summit Christian 7 p.m.
South Coffeyville/Copan at Oaks 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Benedictine (Kan.) Classic
JBU men vs. Benedictine 3 p.m.
Southwestern Assemblies of God Classic
JBU women vs. Our Lady of the Lake 8 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Sooner Athletic Conference Meet TBA
COLLEGE SOCCER
Sooner Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals
TBA at JBU women TBA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Langston at JBU 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
at Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs
5A State Meet (Boys/Girls) 9:30/10:45 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
at Jones Center, Springdale
SSHS at Fayetteville Invitational 4 p.m.
Monday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU men at Philander Smith 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals
(If necessary)
TBA at JBU men TBA
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Duel at the Dome, West Fork
Siloam Springs vs. West Fork 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Evangel (Mo.) 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Sooner Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals
(If necessary)
TBA vs JBU women TBA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Sooner Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals
TBA at John Brown, TBA
JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL
Panther Pride 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Panther Pride 6 p.m.
