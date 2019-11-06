ON TAP

Thursday's games

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Bentonville Fulbright at Siloam Springs 7th 5:30 p.m.

Bentonville Fulbright at Siloam Springs 8th 7 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Benedictine (Kan.) Classic

JBU men vs. Missouri Valley 3 p.m.

Southwestern Assemblies of God Classic

JBU women vs. Paul Quinn College 8 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals

TBA at JBU men TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Central Christian at JBU 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Russellville 7 p.m.

Rejoice Christian at Colcord 7 p.m.

Chouteau at Kansas 7 p.m.

Watts at Summit Christian 7 p.m.

South Coffeyville/Copan at Oaks 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Benedictine (Kan.) Classic

JBU men vs. Benedictine 3 p.m.

Southwestern Assemblies of God Classic

JBU women vs. Our Lady of the Lake 8 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Sooner Athletic Conference Meet TBA

COLLEGE SOCCER

Sooner Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals

TBA at JBU women TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Langston at JBU 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

at Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs

5A State Meet (Boys/Girls) 9:30/10:45 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

at Jones Center, Springdale

SSHS at Fayetteville Invitational 4 p.m.

Monday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU men at Philander Smith 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals

(If necessary)

TBA at JBU men TBA

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duel at the Dome, West Fork

Siloam Springs vs. West Fork 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Evangel (Mo.) 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Sooner Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals

(If necessary)

TBA vs JBU women TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Sooner Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals

TBA at John Brown, TBA

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL

Panther Pride 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Panther Pride 6 p.m.

