50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Upset by the actions of minority groups throughout the Nation and the lack of voiced support by the majority of the citizens of the United States, the Benton County, Ark., Siloam Springs Post 29 members were included in a state-wide rally with the theme "We Support You Mr. President" and adopted a Resolution designating 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, to 5 p.m. Nov. 11, Rally Around The President Days. Copies of of the resolution were sent to President Nixon and others as well as being published in the paper. The resolution was signed by W.E. Allen, Post Commander and Ray Henry, Adjutant.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

If there were such a thing as a moral victory, the Siloam Springs Panthers came away with a big one in their season finale in Harrison.

The Panthers entered the contest with no hopes of gaining a playoff berth and they were faced with the task of going on the road to face the unbeaten and third ranked Goblins.

Earlier in the season, this game had the look of a potential blowout.

But the Panthers, improving steadily each week, came into the contest on the wings of a two week winning streak. They wanted to show that they could play with the highly-touted Goblins.

As the game unfolded, rather than a blowout, the game took on the look of a potential upset.

After Harrison took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter, the Panthers actually dominated the rest of the football game and twice came within less than a yard of first downs that could have led to tying and go-ahead touchdowns.

But in the end, Harrison came away with a 14-7 win and the first 10-0 season in the school's history and the Panthers came away with their moral victory, having given the Goblins their stiffest test of the year.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

During a timeout early in the third game of the Class 5A state championship game, Siloam Springs' girls weren't discussing strategy as much as singing along to Queen's, "We Will Rock You."

"You would not believe some of our timeouts this season," Lady Panthers Coach Rose Cheek said. "We had some very unusual timeouts this season."

While the Lady Panthers' timeout behavior wasn't typical it hadn't hurt the team's success.

MVP Hannah Allison, a senior right-side hitter, made 13 kills and 16 assists in leading Siloam Springs to its sixth consecutive state title, a 3-0 victory over conference rival Greenwood at the Arkansas State Convocation Center.

Siloam Springs (36-3) defeated Greenwood in the title game for the fourth consecutive year, this time by the scores of 25-22, 27-25, 25-20.

Community on 11/06/2019