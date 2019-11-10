Photo courtesy of Benedictine College John Brown freshman James Beckom goes up for a shot Friday against Missouri Valley College at the Benedictine (Kan.) Classic.

ATCHISON, Kan. -- Junior Densier Carnes scored a game-high 15 points and corralled a career-best 13 rebounds as the John Brown University men's basketball team handed Missouri Valley a 63-43 defeat on Friday afternoon inside the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium on the first day of the Benedictine Classic.

Carnes was the only player in the contest to reach double-figure scoring, as he hit 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Sophomore Luke Harper and junior Kiree Hutchings joined in with nine points apiece as Hutchings hit three triples and Harper added a trio of assists in the Golden Eagles (2-0) win.

Tremont Moore and Camren Hare each scored eight points for the Vikings (1-1), but Missouri Valley was limited to just 26.1 percent (12 of 46) from the floor and committed 24 turnovers in the loss.

The Vikings jumped out to a quick 9-3 lead just over five minutes into the contest, but an incredible 16-0 run from John Brown, powered by Carnes and Hutchings triples, handed the Golden Eagles the lead, 19-9, and for good. MVC would pull within one, 23-22, towards the end of the half, but a JBU 7-0 run to close out the frame setup a lopsided second half.

The John Brown advantage grew to as many as 22 after junior Rokas Grabliauskas hit a pair at the line to extend the Golden Eagles' lead to 56-34.

Missouri Valley shot just 25 percent in the second half while JBU completed consecutive halves of shooting over 40 percent.

JBU controlled the glass to the tune of 37-31, and converted 12-of-15 from the line.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to take on No. 9 Benedictine (Kan.) on Saturday afternoon in the second day of the classic. Results were not available at presstime.

Sports on 11/10/2019