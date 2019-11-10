When Siloam Springs High School drum majors Adam Kennedy, Dayse Castro and Advelin Reyes finished the last notes at the state championships in War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Monday, they knew it had been a good performance.

They were right. After investing months and years of their time into the band and spending thousands of hours at long practices on the burning hot blacktop of the school parking lot, the hard work paid off.

The 206-member Panther marching band placed second in the 6A Arkansas School Band and Orchestra State Marching Championship, according to band director Daniel Hodge. They also earned the highest possible rating of one at both the state championship and the regional qualifier on Oct. 22.

First place in the state competition went to Lake Hamilton and third place went to Greenwood.

This is the second year in a row the Siloam Springs High School band has placed in the event. Last year, the band placed third in the competition.

"We're climbing up the ladder," Hodge said. "Each year it's all real close, so I think the bands we competed with last year, one of them edged us out and this year we edged them out, so each year will be a little bit different. However, I will speak to each year our band is just increasing in performance ability."

The work band directors are doing with middle school students is paying off as those students move into the high school level, according to Hodge.

"We are starting to cultivate higher levels of musicianship at younger ages," he said.

This year's competition performance is a piece titled "Cathedral," based on a theme of sacred music and architecture, Hodge said. Music for the performance includes ancient pieces from the 1500s, traditional church hymns arranged in a different way and more modern pieces, such as "Angels in the Architecture," he said.

Band parent Jim Evans conceived of the idea of building six cathedral structures and a huge pipe organ to help the band communicate the theme, Hodge said.

Watching the students experience success after all of their hard work is rewarding for Hodge.

"It is one of the biggest blessings of my life because I'm the one who is trying to string them along through the heat and the season and trying to convince them all their hard work is going to be worth it," Hodge said. "There are some really grueling moments to the season where we may be practicing in 90 to 95 degree weather for five hours. There are some parts of the season that are just absolutely not fun for them and they just go through it anyway and they are able to kind of make an investment in it and that final product will be worth it. My hope is they all feel that way."

Most people see the band play at halftime during football games or at contests and think, "Oh, its really cool," without realizing what it took for the band to get to that point, said Kennedy, a senior.

"For us, I couldn't remember the amount of six-hour practices we've had, and you know thousands of hours of effort and time go into it because you have to get 205 people to learn how to march, how to play the music, and then do that completely by memory," he said.

Band members spend long hours working in the heat and attend band rehearsals when they would sometimes rather be doing something else, according to Reyes, a junior. The second place award makes the band members feel accomplished, she said.

"It feels like it was all worth it," said Castro, a senior. "You know, marching band can be really hard and it can be a lot sometimes, being able to be awarded, even if its just third or second place, its very nice to be like, oh this hard work was for something. We gave it our all, we are able to get recognition for it."

Even though band practice can be a lot of work, the band members love performances, according Reyes and Castro.

"Football games are always really special because you are performing in front of people who are from your hometown," Castro said. "A lot of people love and wait for the band to perform. It's really exciting to hear them be so happy."

"It makes me feel like it's all worth it," Reyes said. "You aren't just doing it for your own satisfaction and your own pleasure, you are doing it for the whole town and everyone you care about. They get to witness what you have spent so much time on and so much effort and they enjoy. It just gives you this feeling of wow, people actually like this."

Performing at the state competition is a little more intimidating because the crowd is bigger, the stadium is bigger and unlike at a hometown football game, all the people in the audience know about the technical side of marching bands, Castro said.

When the band finished their performance on Monday, they knew they had done well, the students said.

"On the last note, I had this huge smile on my face and I was nodding with everyone," Reyes said. "I was like 'Yes,' because it felt like a really good performance."

Kennedy echoed her sentiment.

"After the last note of the performance, some performances you just know if it's good or bad, I looked out and I made eye contact with a trumpet player and she was just smiling, you know, a big grin across her face, and I was like 'We've done good work today,'" he said. "It's just really cool for me to see everyone else experience that feeling of happiness and even now as they are celebrating with cake and stuff, it's like that means something."

Kennedy said it was rewarding to watch the freshmen band members experience success in their first year.

"You know they are coming in first year and they get to experience that," Kennedy said. "That's awesome. So now they get to know what that feels like, and get encouraged to keep pushing and pursuing whatever they want to do, which I think that's really cool."

