Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comets win, clinch playoff berth by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The Kansas Comets clinched a Class 2A playoff berth on Friday with a big home win against Chouteau in a District 2A-4 game.

The Comets (5-5, 3-4) play at undefeated Sperry (10-0) this week in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Rejoice Christian 51, Colcord 6

The Hornets fell to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in District A-6 with the loss to Rejoice Christian.

Colcord plays at undefeated Pawnee (10-0) this week in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.

Summit Christian 29, Watts 8

Watts dropped to 8-2 overall and 3-2 in District B-8 play with the loss at Summit Christian on Friday.

The Engineers will play at Depew (5-5) this week in the opening round of the Oklahoma Class B playoffs.

Oaks 48, South Coffeyville/Copan 0

Oaks wrapped up its regular season with a shutout victory over South Coffeyville/Copan 48-0.

The Warriors (2-8, 2-3) earned a Class B playoff spot and play at Davenport (8-2) this week.

Sports on 11/10/2019

Print Headline: Comets win, clinch playoff berth

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT