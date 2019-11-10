The Kansas Comets clinched a Class 2A playoff berth on Friday with a big home win against Chouteau in a District 2A-4 game.

The Comets (5-5, 3-4) play at undefeated Sperry (10-0) this week in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Rejoice Christian 51, Colcord 6

The Hornets fell to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in District A-6 with the loss to Rejoice Christian.

Colcord plays at undefeated Pawnee (10-0) this week in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.

Summit Christian 29, Watts 8

Watts dropped to 8-2 overall and 3-2 in District B-8 play with the loss at Summit Christian on Friday.

The Engineers will play at Depew (5-5) this week in the opening round of the Oklahoma Class B playoffs.

Oaks 48, South Coffeyville/Copan 0

Oaks wrapped up its regular season with a shutout victory over South Coffeyville/Copan 48-0.

The Warriors (2-8, 2-3) earned a Class B playoff spot and play at Davenport (8-2) this week.

