The Kansas Comets clinched a Class 2A playoff berth on Friday with a big home win against Chouteau in a District 2A-4 game.
The Comets (5-5, 3-4) play at undefeated Sperry (10-0) this week in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Rejoice Christian 51, Colcord 6
The Hornets fell to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in District A-6 with the loss to Rejoice Christian.
Colcord plays at undefeated Pawnee (10-0) this week in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.
Summit Christian 29, Watts 8
Watts dropped to 8-2 overall and 3-2 in District B-8 play with the loss at Summit Christian on Friday.
The Engineers will play at Depew (5-5) this week in the opening round of the Oklahoma Class B playoffs.
Oaks 48, South Coffeyville/Copan 0
Oaks wrapped up its regular season with a shutout victory over South Coffeyville/Copan 48-0.
The Warriors (2-8, 2-3) earned a Class B playoff spot and play at Davenport (8-2) this week.Sports on 11/10/2019
Print Headline: Comets win, clinch playoff berth