The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team wrapped up its season Thursday night with a 30-6 win over Bentonville Fulbright at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers finished the season with a 7-3 record and fourth overall in the Northwest Arkansas Conference.

The Panthers gave up an early Fulbright score on an 81-yard kickoff return to open the game. But Siloam Springs recovered and rode a dominant defensive performance to earn the win, outgaining Fulbright 123-9.

Mason Simmons rushed for 48 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns. He also completed one pass for 14 yards, which went to Jackson Taylor. Jed Derwin had 16 carries for 51 yards and one touchdown. Devlin Husong had six carries for 26 yards.

Simmons rushed for a five-yard TD and the two-point conversion to give Siloam Springs an 8-6 lead early in the second quarter.

The Panthers went up 16-6 at halftime after a 1-yard touchdown run by Derwin and the two-point run by Simmons.

Simmons ran for another five-yard score in the third quarter to go up 22-6.

The Panthers' defense recorded a safety to open the fourth quarter, and Simmons added another TD run later in the fourth to set the final score.

Anthony Sandoval had kickoff returns of 78 and 33 yards, and he also pinned the Timberwolves deep with a punt to the 10-yard line. Simmons also had a 17-yard interception return, while Derwin had 2 1/2 tackles and Sandoval three tackles.

Seventh-grade

Fulbright won the seventh-grade game 12-6.

Siloam Springs had one touchdown called back because of a penalty.

The Panthers' lone score came on a touchdown pass from Jackson Still to Mikey McKinley.

The seventh-graders finished with a record of 2-7.

