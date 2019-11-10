WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Junior Taylor Fergen scored 18 of her career-high 25 points in the first half as the John Brown University women's basketball team rode a 52-33 halftime lead to a 20-point win on Friday night in a 89-69 victory over Paul Quinn (Texas) inside the Sheaffer Center in the first day of the Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) Classic.

Fergen shot 9 of 12 from the field including a 5 of 7 mark behind the arc and added five rebounds and five assists in her career performance.

Four other Golden Eagles landed in double-digit scoring in the wire-to-wire win as freshman Tarrah Stephens scored 17 on 7 of 18 shooting and sophomore Marta Matamala added 14 on four triples. Senior Jordan Martin added 13 while senior Sara Williams dished out six assists to accompany a 10-point outing.

John Brown (2-0) finished 14 of 34 behind the arc (41.2 percent) and used a commanding 47-26 rebounding margin to take a commanding 27-point lead into the fourth quarter, 70-43. The Tigers (2-1) out-scored JBU 26-19 in the fourth quarter after the Golden Eagles had built a game-high 31-point lead late in the third quarter.

Seventeen offensive rebounds, including four from senior Ally Teague, allowed John Brown to post 22 second-chance points. JBU also converted 13-of-19 from the charity stripe in the victory.

Paul Quinn featured four players in double figures, paced by Alexus Scharkley's 17 points. Symone Carmenar also added 15 in the loss, the first of Paul Quinn's young season.

The Tigers shot just 36.5 percent from the field (27-of-74).

JBU was scheduled to take on No. 6 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) on Saturday in Day 2 of the SAGU Classic. Results were not availabla at presstime.

