Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Senior guard Alexsis Fortner drives the baseline against Beebe during a game last season. Fortner is one of seven seniors on this year's squad, which opens its season on Monday against West Fork in the Duel at the Dome tournament in West Fork.

After falling just short of qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament last season, the Siloam Springs girls basketball program is hoping to get back into contention this year.

Since advancing to the 2015 Class 6A state finals, Siloam Springs has missed out on postseason play in two of the last four seasons and it's not a taste the Lady Panthers like.

Siloam Springs girls basketball 2019-20 schedule Date^Opponent^Time Nov. 11^vs. West Fork#^7 p.m. Nov. 14^vs. TBA#^5:30/8:30 p.m. Nov. 16^vs. TBA#^TBA Nov. 26^Prairie Grove^6 p.m. Dec. 3^at Huntsville^6 p.m. Dec. 9-14^at Jerry O’Quin Invitational^TBA Dec. 17^at Bentonville West^6 p.m. Dec. 20^Rogers Heritage^4 p.m. Jan. 3-4^Panther Holiday Classic^TBA Jan. 10^at Beebe*^6 p.m. Jan. 14^at Alma*^6 p.m. Jan. 17^Greenbrier*^6 p.m. Jan. 21^at Greenwood*^6 p.m. Jan. 24^LR Christian*^6 p.m. Jan. 28^Russellville*^6 p.m. Jan. 31^at Vilonia*^6 p.m. Feb. 7^Beebe*^7:30 p.m. Feb. 11^Alma*^6 p.m. Feb. 14^at Greenbrier*^6 p.m. Feb. 18^Greenwood*^6 p.m. Feb. 21^at LR Christian*^6 p.m. Feb. 25^at Russellville*^6 p.m. Feb. 28^Vilonia*^6 p.m. March 3-7^Class 5A State Tournament^TBA March 12-14^State Finals^TBA # Duel at the Dome in West Fork * 5A-West Conference game

"As a program we're obviously trying to fight to get into the upper echelon in 5A," said head coach Tim Rippy, who's entering his seventh season. "We've had a couple of tough seasons, but we want to be back in the mix."

Siloam Springs opens its 2019-20 season at 7 p.m. Monday as the Lady Panthers jump feet first into tournament play against host West Fork in the Duel at the Dome. They'll play Thursday night and wrap up tournament play on Saturday.

The Lady Panthers are looking forward to getting the season started with a group of returning veterans from last season's team that finished 9-18 overall and 6-8 in the 5A-West.

"We have a group that should be improved," Rippy said. "We have a little more experience and we've got to step up and raise our game to the level of competition."

Getting back to the playoffs won't be easy though, and the Lady Panthers know this.

Defending state champion Little Rock Christian (29-2, 13-1) and Vilonia (25-3, 13-1) tied for the conference title and all return several players from last year's team. Greenwood (20-9, 10-4) advanced to the state semifinals and had a loaded roster as well, as does state qualifier Russellville (17-11, 8-6), who beat Siloam Springs 49-48 in the next to last game of the regular season to deny the Lady Panthers a trip to the playoffs.

"It's certainly not going to be easy," Rippy said. "We play in one of the best conferences in Arkansas. We had two teams in semifinals (Little Rock Christian and Greenwood) and two more in the quarterfinals (Vilonia and Russellville). It's a tough league and we know the challenge that is ahead of us and hopefully we are gearing toward that challenge.

"We were so close last year to getting in the tournament. Obviously we want to go to the tournament regularly. Traditionally, we're a team that's always been there. The kids are hungry to get there. The question is can we play as well as we can every single night? If we do that then hopefully we will have that opportunity."

Senior Jael Harried (5-foot-10) figures to be a big piece of the Lady Panthers' puzzle.

Harried is the Lady Panthers' leading returning scorer at around 10 points per game and one of the team's best defenders and rebounders. Harried also can play every position on the floor.

"She has to be in the picture," Rippy said of Harried "We rely on her to do so many things. We expect her to have a really good senior season."

Junior Sydney Moorman (5-6) will assume the bulk of the point guard duties after starting at an off guard spot as a sophomore.

"She's one of the hardest workers every day," Rippy said of Moorman. "She's consistent in practice. For having the ball in her hands every day, she has the lowest amount of turnovers. She's really improved her perimeter shooting and she can finish around the rim. She's also one of our best defenders."

In the post, the Lady Panthers will turn to a pair of experienced players in senior Morgan Winesburg (5-9) and junior Mia Hevener (5-9), and both give the Lady Panthers' different options.

Winesburg, Rippy said, is one of the more physical players on the team, who can post up and score inside.

"She brings some toughness," Rippy said. "She likes to hit people."

Hevener, meanwhile, is one of the best 3-point shooters and free-throw shooters on the roster.

"We need (Hevener) to get to the free-throw line because when (she) gets fouled it's almost automatic to be two points," he said.

The Lady Panthers have several players competing at the wing.

Senior Alexsis Fortner (5-5) played a lot last year as a junior and has improved offensively and defensively.

Junior Brooke Henderson (5-4) is a good defender and rebounder who is willing to take charge and "do the dirty work," Rippy said.

Junior Quincy Efurd (5-5) is one of the team's best perimeter defenders and also one of the fastest runners. Efurd has been limited the last several weeks in practice as she prepared for the Class 5A State Cross Country Meet, which was held Saturday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. She'll be back with basketball full time this week.

Senior Brooklynn "Turtle" Shreve (5-60 was expected to be one of the Lady Panthers' top players on the wing, but she tore her ACL during the summer and had reconstructive surgery). Shreve is expected to begin practicing soon and could be back on the floor sooner than expected.

"She's been working extremely hard to get back," Rippy said of Shreve. "Whenever she gets back it will provide a boost to our team."

Cheyanne Pfeifer (5-2) and Candy Dubon (5-6) round out the seniors on the roster for the Lady Panthers.

Sophomores Hannah Riley (5-8), Reina Tiefel (5-8) and Halle Hernandez (5-3) are three sophomores that could see playing time as well, Rippy said.

Sports on 11/10/2019