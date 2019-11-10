Dennis Melvin Jech

The Rev. Dennis Melvin Jech, 91, of Gentry, Ark., died Nov. 5, 2019.

He was born on March 30, 1928, in El Reno, Okla., to Charlie G. Jech and Agnes S. Miller. His family moved to Gentry when he was 8 years old and he grew up there. He graduated from Gentry High School and attended South Central Bible College in Hot Springs, Ark. He married Maudie Coulson on March 25, 1950, in Gentry.

He served as an Assembly of God minister in Malvern, Ark., Huntsville, Ark., Harrisburg, Ark., Green Forest, Ark., Winslow, Ark., Gentry, Cedarville, Ark., Rogers, Ark., and Fort Smith, Ark. He was a member of the General Council of Assemblies of God for more than 69 years. He was a member of the Gentry Assembly of God Church, and was still serving as Associate Pastor at the Decatur Assembly of God Church.

He was preceded in death by six brothers, Leslie, Lloyd, Otto, Paul, Carl and Sanford; and one sister, Stazie Viewig.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Terry Jech and wife Cheryl of Tulsa, Okla., and Jeff Jech and wife Patti of Berryville, Ark.; two daughters, Teresa Bradford and husband Chuck of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Janice Reed of Fort Worth, Texas; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one brother, Roy Jech and wife Georgena of Gentry; and one sister, Inez Bramwell of Gentry.

Funeral services were Nov. 8, 2019, at Decatur Assembly of God, with the Rev. Kirk Anderson and the Rev. Dennis Thrasher officiating. Burial followed at Gentry Cemetery.

Kathy Nell Patterson

Kathy Nell Patterson, 66, of Gentry, Ark., died Nov. 7, 2019, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born Nov. 12, 1952, in Siloam Springs to Edwin Ratcliff and Nell Drue Edmondson. She graduated from Bentonville High School and from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She married David Patterson on May 17, 1975, in Gentry. She worked for many years as an elementary school special education teacher. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Gentry.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; three sons, Robert Patterson and wife Victoria of Gentry, Justin Patterson and wife Tammy of Gentry, and Nathan Patterson of Rogers, Ark.; a daughter, Sara Craighead and husband Jonathon of Rogers; four grandchildren; a brother, Rick Ratcliff of Tennessee; and stepfather, Cecil Jordan of Decatur, Ark.

Funeral services were Nov. 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Gentry. Burial followed at Fairmount Cemetery near Gentry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.

