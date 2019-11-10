Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. is recalling more than 2 million pounds of chicken that may have bits of metal in them, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

A mix of wings, legs, breasts, tenders and whole chickens with labels tracing them back to three processing plants in Northwest Arkansas are subject to recall. They were processed between Oct. 21 and Monday and discovered by the Siloam Springs packer during further processing, the USDA said.

They came from Simmons facilities in Van Buren, Siloam Springs and Gentry and were shipped to eight states, including California and Pennsylvania, as well as sites in Arkansas. The USDA is concerned that some products may be "frozen and in institutional freezers" and is urging the public not to serve them.

Recently, Simmons spent $300 million to build a plant near Gentry that is expected to have an annual capacity of 820 million pounds of poultry and increase the company's output by 28%. It opened last month.

According to the USDA's recall list, most of the listed products were processed at the new plant. The suspect products bear the numbers "P-1949," "P-486," or "P-5837."

General News on 11/10/2019