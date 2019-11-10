Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday A man driving up Fisher Ford Road stalled out near Siloam Springs Kayak Park on Thursday. The vehicle was almost completely submerged by the flood waters.

The Siloam Springs Fire Department responded to a swift water rescue on Thursday after flooding caused a motorist to stall on Fisher Ford Road near the Siloam Springs Kayak Park, according to Fire Chief Jeremey Criner.

Criner said the motorist was driving his truck on Fisher Ford Road around 3:15 p.m. when high waters caused his vehicle to stall just north of the bridge near the kayak park. When the fire department arrived on the scene, the motorist was up on his hood trying to avoid the flowing waters, he said.

"We were able to access (the vehicle) with our boat downstream," Criner said. "We came up and were able to retrieve him and bring him back to safety."

Criner said the driver of the truck seemed a little cold but appeared to be physically okay. Paramedics checked the man out at the scene but did not transport him to the hospital at the request of the motorist, Criner said.

Criner attributed the flooding of Fisher Ford Road to the significant rainfalls received earlier in the week.

Criner reminded residents not to drive on flooded roadways.

"Even if you think you've been through them before, at that level road conditions change, water levels change, there is a lot of velocity in the water and so any slight variation thereof can wash you down the stream," he said.

