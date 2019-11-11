RUSSELLVILLE -- Jackson Norberg put his Siloam Springs teammates on his back Friday night, and as a result the Panthers are headed back to the Class 6A playoffs.

Norberg, a senior running back, rushed 30 times for a career-high 232 yards and three touchdowns and the Panthers held off Russellville 31-29 in a winner-take-all game at Cyclone Stadium.

6A-West Conference football standings Overall Conf. Team W-L W-L Benton 7-3 7-0 Greenwood 9-1 6-1 Lake Hamilton 8-2 5-2 Sheridan 5-5 3-4 El Dorado 4-6 3-4 Siloam Springs 4-6 3-4 Russellville 2-8 1-6 LR Hall 2-8 0-7 Last Friday’s results Siloam Springs 31, Russellville 29 Greenwood 42, Lake Hamilton 14 El Dorado 41, LR Hall 2 Benton 63, Sheridan 28 This week’s 6A playoff games Siloam Springs at Marion El Dorado at Jonesboro Pine Bluff at Sheridan Sylvan Hills at Lake Hamilton Greenwood, Benton have 1st round byes

The Panthers (4-6, 3-4) clinched the No. 6 seed in the 6A-West and ended a four-game losing streak against the Cyclones in the process. Siloam Springs will travel to 6A-East No. 3 Marion this week.

"We get to play another game," a smiling Norberg said after the game. "I'd take it over anything, so I'm glad we get to play another game."

It wasn't a smooth finish at Cyclone Stadium for the Panthers, who rode three Norberg touchdown runs and 136 rushing yards in the first half to a 24-9 lead at halftime.

Russellville (2-8, 1-6) stirred things up in the second half to pull within 24-22 with 2:26 left in the third quarter, and it looked like the Cyclones would have a chance to take the lead when they recovered a fumble just a few seconds later.

But Siloam Springs' Esguin Bocanegra recovered a Russellville fumble to setup shot for Siloam Springs at the 43-yard line late in the third quarter.

The Panthers went back to work on the ground as Taylor Pool rushed for 16 yard and Norberg followed with a 10-yard run down to the 28.

Pool and Norberg combined to run for the next 28 yards on six carries with Pool scoring from 1 yard out to give the Panthers a 31-22 lead with 8:25 remaining in the game.

"I think as a team we really wanted to play another game next week," Norberg said. "I felt like we had to strive for that. We wanted to play. We knew we had to score on that drive, so we went out, we executed and we ran the ball."

Siloam Springs appeared to have gotten a stop on defense, but the Panthers muffed a punt and Russellville recovered giving the Cyclones new life. Brayden Whitford threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Brady Burnett with 4:59 remaining and the Cyclones pulled within 31-29.

"I couldn't be more proud of the way they came out that second half," said Russellville coach Jeff Weaver. "A bunch of people were already packing up ready to go home, and they came out and fought their butts off. Had an opportunity to win the game, proud of them. They struggled at times but they kept fighting. That's all a coach can ask for."

The Panthers took over at their own 26 and went back to work with Norberg. The 6-1, 173-pound senior got behind the Panthers' big offensive line and broke back-to-back runs of 14 yards into Russellville territory. Norberg then rushed five more times for 17 yards, including a 9-yard run for a first down.

With Russellville out of timeouts, Siloam Springs was able to run out the clock.

"Really proud of our kids," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "We had moments in the game where we really excelled. We had moments where we struggled a little bit, but through it all we just kept fighting and in the end we were able to make a drive and come out on top."

Norberg's big night gives him 572 yards on 75 carries with 8 touchdowns in his last three games along. On the season he has 172 carries for 948 yards.

He had touchdown runs of 39 and 62 yards in the first quarter and a 9-yard TD in the second quarter.

"You know we made a decision about three-and-a-half weeks ago that we were just going to play him on offense and just try to get where he could see every rep," Craig said. "He's just excelled. He's done a great job for us. He's a competitor, won't quit and just works extremely hard."

Norberg's 232-yards was the most since Kaiden Thrailkill rushed for 238 yards in a loss to El Dorado last season.

Jeff Weaver said the Cyclones knew Norberg and the Panthers' running game would be tough to stop.

"Going into the game, you knew it was a contrast of styles," he said. "We're small and quick and they're big. They got behind their beef, and got a push. (Norberg) does an excellent job of reading the push and getting in the creases and going and getting positive yards. First half we gave up some big plays. The second half it wasn't any big plays just consistent plays in that fourth quarter. I think their size and strength kind of wore on our defensive front a little bit."

The Panthers rushed for 279 yards on 42 carries with Pool chipping in 12 carries for 47 yards. Pool completed 7 of 17 passes for 67 yards and two interceptions. Siloam Springs had 346 yards of total offense.

Russellville had 345 yards, including 124 yards on 17 carries from sophomore running back Latrell Thomas. The Cyclones completed 24 of 37 passes for 224 yards. Receiver Justin Loveless, who caught a touchdown pass on Russellville's first drive, finished with 11 catches for 122 yards.

Now the Panthers will make the trip across the state to face the Marion Patriots (6-4, 5-2), which won four straight games to close the regular season, including a 34-25 win against Jonesboro on Thursday.

"We're going to Marion," Craig said. "Very talented team. They like to throw it around. Obviously it'll be a huge challenge. We're excited about it."

Sports on 11/11/2019