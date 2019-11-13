The Siloam Springs board of directors accepted a grant on Nov. 5 from the Walton Family Foundation (WFF) in order to pay for the construction documents for the renovations on East Main Street.

Don Clark, city director of community development, said the application for East Main Street grant was submitted to the WFF after the board approved the grant application during its Sept. 17 meeting. According to Clark, the 50/50 matching grant was approved for $143,175, half of the amount required for the construction documents.

Conditions for the Walton Family Foundation Grant • The city will enter into a contract with the consultant to complete the design by February 2020. • The consultant will submit plans that are 60% and 90% completed to the WFF for approval and comments. • The city will hold a public meeting for stockholders by June 2020. • The city will produce a final set of construction documents by December 2020.

Conditions of the grant include entering a contract with a design consultant by February 2020 and completing the plans by December 2020.

According to an article in the Herald-Leader on May 8, the East Main Street project involves redeveloping the street from Maxwell Street to Lincoln Street. The focus of the project will be pedestrian safety, business access and aesthetics.

After Clark finished speaking, a couple of citizens addressed the board. The first was David Allen, former mayor and board director.

"Why does the Walton Family Foundation continue to fund so many projects in Siloam Springs?" Allen asked. "I thought it would be more for nonprofits. They're funding things owned by the taxpayers."

Allen said he was dismayed the city was moving forward with the project, adding that the appointed committee members to research this project were almost all business owners along the East Main Street corridor.

"I am dismayed to find that we are going to put a roundabout where there is no need for a traffic product," Allen said.

"I would suggest and ask the city that if this goes through tonight that they should immediately apply and plan to ask the Walton Family Foundation to fund half of the $6 million project," Allen said. "That's what they want to do and that's what this board wishes them to do. Then let them fund the project instead of our tax dollars."

Citizen Kimberly Crowder also said she did not like the idea of a roundabout, and added that $6 million was a lot to spend on East Main Street.

"I understand that this street needs some work on it, but it doesn't need $6 to $7 million of our taxpayer's money spent on something like that," she said.

She said that the East Main Street project made no sense, especially since the tornado recently hit the city. Crowder also said there are other streets, such as Kenwood Street, that need work. She lastly urged the board to think about keeping the money in reserves instead of spending it on the construction plans.

When Crowder finished, the mayor turned the discussion of the grant over to the board.

Director Marla Sappington said she understands the funding is for the designs for the project, but Sappington said that she does not find the plans totally acceptable.

"I don't think that we as a board have voted on the designs," Sappington said.

She said that construction firm Crafton Tull has submitted designs, but said she wanted to know if there was more to the designs than what was submitted.

Clark said the present drawings show what can conceptually be done and also provide an estimated cost for the project. He said most of the current plans came from input from businesses along the East Main Street corridor and citizens' comments, adding that the plans are not complete.

"The 30% design is what they would start drawing [if approved]... The issue of whether or not you want to move forward with the project tonight, actually doing it is not the question for tonight, as much as do you wish to move forward with construction drawings for that project," City Administrator Phillip Patterson told Sappington.

Director Brad Burns addressed public comments, encouraging citizens to get online and view discussions about reserves and what will remain in reserves as well as approaches to the improvements to East Kenwood Street.

"Please do some research on that, it's available" Burns said. "If you cannot find it, I am sure city staff can help you find it."

Burns read part of the grant approval letter, which states the types of projects the WFF funds, such as environmental problems, social issues and long-term approaches to create access and opportunities for people in communities. Burns also said the WFF seeks to promote quality of life in the region.

"I am amazed at the amount of taxpayer dollars that we use on personnel providing information on the city website that can be accessed if you don't make the public meetings when it was in its earlier stages, and it still is," Burns said. "You can access that information online. If you cannot access it online, you can call the city and you can be provided the materials so you can go through there and get caught up on what brought us to this matching grant."

Director Lesa Rissler asked if there have been any financial changes that have occurred or will occur that would prevent the city from moving forward on the funding of the Main Street project.

Patterson said there are things that could occur, but he could not say that it would change the funding because funding was never discussed on the actual Main Street renovations.

Patterson cited the water treatment plant as an example, saying that if the project was budgeted to be higher than the project was initially bonded for, then the extra funds would have to come out of reserves, which might change whether the project would be funded or not.

Patterson also said if the economy was to change dramatically and revenues were to drop off, that would change things, but these are just 'what ifs' today and that the funding mechanism for the Main Street renovations are not in place because they have not been discussed yet.

"We should always take grant money, but we have to match it 50%," Rissler replied. "Are we wasting our money because we don't know if the project can go forward? It is $150,000 that could be spent on a street that needs repair."

Patterson said this is a question the board needs to answer. If the board chooses not to move forward with the project, then it should not accept the grant but if the board does choose to move forward with the project then it should accept the grant, he said.

Director Bob Coleman said his previous vote against the grant was related to the method of funding, which he was not in favor of. He is in favor of continuing with the project, but he does not like the financing method, he said.

Director Carol Smiley said the East Main Street project has been ongoing for more than 10 years. She said people from the state economic development commission said the city needs to develop East Main Street and she wants to move forward with the project.

Mayor John Turner reminded the board about the present issue.

"I think that we need to keep in mind what is before the board at this time," Turner said. "This is not a decision about whether we are going to move forward with this project. This is merely accepting the grant that the board approved the staff to go and request. It's a matching grant and it's for $143,175.

"We won't know what the cost of this project is going to be unless we move forward with these plans, so this is an opportunity to get these drawings done at 50% of the price. ... That's what we are voting on, this grant approval. Let's stay focused on that or we will be here all night."

"I fully understand what we are voting on," Rissler replied. "I am very intelligent. I don't need you to undermine me. What I am saying is do we want to give another $150,000 of our tax dollars?"

Turner said decision was up to the board and said the mayor doesn't have a vote. Turner also said he did not mean to undermine Rissler.

Smiley made the motion to approve the grant. Burns seconded the motion. All of the board members except Rissler voted to accept the grant.

