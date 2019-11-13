Siloam Springs is continuing with its efforts to clean up the debris from the damage done when two tornadoes and high winds hit the city on Monday, Oct. 21.

Clean up from the damage is moving slowly but it is progressing, according to Holland Hayden, city communications manager. It may take weeks or months to get everything picked up, but it will get picked up, she said. Items that are considered debris are tree/branch/limbs and non-organic material such as metal, she said.

The Sanitation Division is offering residents a few tips to help the process go as quickly as possible:

• Bring all debris to the curb. Crews will not drive into yards. Citizens are encouraged to push some debris up after a section is cleared. Demolition materials from paid contractors are not to be included in this pick up.

• Separate trees, limbs and branches from all other debris. These materials will be going to two different sites so it is important to ensure that all debris goes to the right location.

• Crews will not follow the normal brush pick-up schedule, but instead brush and tree pick-up will be as needed.

Citizens also have the option of burning their downed trees and limbs according to the city's website. Anyone wishing to utilize this option must obtain a burn permit first. Burn permit forms are available online or by calling 479-524-3103.

For more information, call the city's sanitation division at 479-524-8512.

General News on 11/13/2019