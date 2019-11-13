50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

The new Waukesha Cutting Tool Plant opened its doors Friday, Nov. 13, 1969, to the general public to participate in the ribbon cutting ceremonies and open house tours.

The new 14,000-square-foot plant was relocated in the Industrial Park after many years in the John Brown Production Building.

A new concept in exterior design was utilized to take away the "factory" look. A colonial front, opening into paneled offices, added to the architectural beauty of the building. Extensive shrubbery plantings were made and miniature flood lights helped make it a valuable addition to the park.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. guided tours of the facility began. Dr. John Brown Jr., Chairman of the Industrial Development Committee of the Chamber of Commerce, served as the Master of Ceremonies and was joined by officials of the Waukesha home plant and Gene Harp, manager of the Siloam Springs facility.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Opal McCain received a long-distance message from a stranger. She found a balloon near Woody's Tire Service on Gates Boulevard, Oct. 26. According to information on the accompanying tag, it was released by a third grader, Jamie Polk, from Parkview Elementary School in Van Buren.

The launch of red balloons was part of that school's observance of National Red Ribbon Week, which was Oct. 22-29. Schools all over Arkansas, including ones in Siloam Springs, sponsored activities as part of the nationwide anti-drug campaign.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Simmons Pet Food paid $2.6 million for the building that patio furniture maker Syroco Inc. used to occupy along with 59 acres at 1700 E. Quarter Road in Siloam Springs.

The 382,434-square-foot building was to be used as additional warehouse space for the Siloam Springs-based pet food manufacturer.

Simmons didn't expect any additional jobs at that time, said Todd Simmons, company president.

Simmons announced in July an $8 million expansion to its pet food business, which included a new plant in Decatur that would have 15 employees later in the year. They planned to open the plant (in Siloam Springs) in March and employ about 80 people.

Simmons Foods had been in the pet food business since 1959 and was one of the largest canned pet food, private-label and co-branded manufacturers in the world.

Simmons bought the Syroco property out of bankruptcy. Syroco closed in June 2007 and about 100 employees were laid off.

Editor's note: The building originally housed Bear Brand Hosiery.

Editorial on 11/13/2019