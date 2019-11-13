Sign in
Middle School Adopters host chili supper and silent auction by Staff Reports | November 13, 2019 at 4:25 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted People browse through a row of silent auction items at the 2018 Middle School Adopters Chili Supper.

Siloam Springs Middle School Adopters will host its annual fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.

The event, which will include a chili supper and a silent auction, will be held in the middle school cafeteria, located at 600 S. Dogwood Street.

Entertainment will be provided by middle school groups such as art, band, choir and cheer. Proceeds from the evening's fundraiser will be used for purchases that will benefit the educational experience for middle school students and teachers.

The chili supper will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Prices for the meal will be $5 for high school students or older, $3 for grades kindergarten through eighth grades and no charge for preschool or younger children. It will include chili, crackers, corn chips, toppings, drink and dessert.

This year cinnamon rolls will be sold in boxes for $5 for half dozen. Dinner rolls will also be sold for $5 for a dozen rolls. Chili will be available in containers for $5 after 7 p.m.

The silent auction will also be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Live auctions will begin at 6:15 p.m. and go through the rest of the evening. Donated items include gift certificates to local businesses, restaurants and national chains; holiday gifts and decor; furniture; gym memberships; apparel; etc. Bidding will begin to close at 7 p.m.

