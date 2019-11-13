Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs Museum received a proclamation from the Arkansas House of Representatives and the city of Siloam Springs on Saturday as it celebrated its 50th anniversary. Pictured are State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87)(left), David Allen, Mayor John Mark Turner, Katie Rennard, Laura Klenda and Naomi Klenda.

The Siloam Springs Museum celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 9, with a proclamation from the Arkansas House of Representatives and a dedication from the city of Siloam Springs.

The birthday party for the museum was held on the museum grounds located at 112 North Maxwell St. Guests included State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) and Mayor John Mark Turner, each bearing a plaque from their respective offices.

The public gathered in front of the museum at noon for the ceremony. Lundstrum gave the museum a proclamation from the Arkansas House of Representatives and Turner also had a dedication for the museum from the city of Siloam Springs.

After the ceremony people gathered in the museum's conference room to enjoy a piece of cake. Then folks toured some of the new pictorial exhibits that went up during the previous week.

Those exhibits included,

• Photos of the springs that drew tourists to Siloam Springs in the late 1800s.

• Images of the flood that destroyed downtown Siloam Springs in 1974.

• A display of pictures about the railroads of Siloam Springs.

• Photos of the Silver Strike Jubilee.

• Images of John Brown University, including a letter from the college when it was still known as John E. Brown College.

