After age 40, you may struggle to see a menu in low light or read fine print due to the eye's diminishing ability to change focus, or presbyopia. Ladies, adopt healthy habits now to slow or prevent vision problems.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, approximately 25.5 million U.S. adults -- more than 60 percent of whom are women -- suffer from vision impairment. The hormonal changes experienced leading up to and after menopause can limit tear production, which is essential to healthy vision. Fortunately, most vision loss is largely preventable, so protect your vision with these tips:

• Quit smoking. In addition to causing other harmful effects to your health, smoking tobacco can increase your risk for certain eye diseases, including macular degeneration -- the loss of vision resulting from damage to the central part of the retina -- and cataracts -- a condition in which the lens of the eye becomes cloudy. It also can worsen symptoms of dry eye, a chronic condition that causes a person to not have enough to tears to nourish their eyes.

• Research your family history. Many eye conditions are hereditary. Find out if family members have any eye or vision conditions, and share that information with your ophthalmologist so he or she can better evaluate your risk

• Schedule an eye exam with your ophthalmologist. Even if your vision has remained stable as an adult, be sure to have vision checked at least every two years after age 40. If you are age 65 or older, you should have your eyes checked annually. If you already have an issue with your vision or a physician determines you are at a high risk of developing one, your physician may encourage more frequent eye exams.

• Watch what you eat. Consuming a diet low in fat and rich in fruits, nuts, vegetables (particularly leafy greens) and whole grains is not just good for your waistline; it is good for your eye health, too.

• Wear sunglasses. Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun can lead to eye issues, such as cataracts, macular degeneration and pterygium, a tissue growth that covers the white part of your eye.

Picking the perfect pair of sunglasses

The right pair of sunglasses, in addition to being a stylish accessory, can help protect your eyes from the sun's harmful rays. The next time you shop for a new pair of shades, narrow the choices with these considerations:

• Effective sunglasses block 99 to 100 percent of both ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) rays. Only purchase pairs with this level of protection.

• Sunglasses should sit comfortably over your ears and not slide down the bridge of your nose. Try on several pairs until you get the right fit.

• Polarized lenses can cut down on glare, and different colored lenses may increase contrast to improve vision. As neither affects the percent of blocked UV rays, these features are optional and a matter of personal preference.

General News on 11/13/2019