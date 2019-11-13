Ben Goff/NWA Democrat-Gazette Siloam Springs senior center Marco Salcedo shed nearly 30 pounds off his body over the offseason and has been a steady player on the Panthers' offensive line. Siloam Springs plays at Marion on Friday in the opening round of the Class 6A football playoffs.

Marco Salcedo knew he had to make a change.

Standing just below 5-foot-5 and weighing around 310 pounds his junior season, Salcedo possessed plenty of strength to play on the Siloam Springs offensive line but lacked mobility.

So this past offseason, Salcedo decided enough was enough.

"It was bad," Salcedo said. "Coach said, 'We need to talk about losing some weight, getting in better condition.' I said it needs to happen. My senior year I want to play. I want to be able to contribute a lot better than I did the last two years. I want to be able to say that I gave it my all and I put myself in the best position possible for my team."

Over the course of several months, along with the help of senior teammate Mariano Dominguez, Salcedo transformed himself.

By using a combination of dieting, nutrition and working out, Salcedo lost around 35 pounds, bringing his current weight to around 280 pounds, and at the same time he won the job of starting center for the Panthers (4-6, 3-4 6A-West), who head to Marion (6-4, 5-2 6A-East) on Friday for the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

"It wasn't easy," Salcedo said. "It really wasn't. I put in a lot of hard work. Mariano and I did it together, honestly. Just cutting out the stuff you're not supposed to eat as much."

The lighter Salcedo also became more agile, which helped him on the field according to his coaches.

"He's become much more mobile, much quicker," said offensive line coach Jonathan Johnson. "He has stayed healthier for most of the year. I'm sure that can be attributed some to that weight loss."

Said Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig, "He's just a kid that decided that he wanted to do something to change his body and get himself where he could play for us, and he did that on his own. He took the initiative, and really monitored his nutritional habits and worked out extremely hard and has just made a dramatic change."

The result has been a solid senior season for Salcedo, who not only plays center on offense but also is the short snapper on extra points and field goals and the deep snapper on punts.

"He's had a great year," Craig said. "He's been really consistent. We haven't had a lot of struggles when it comes to snapping the football. He's done a great job for us."

At 5-foot-5, Salcedo would definitely be considered short for an offensive lineman, especially when he stands next to 6-foot-6, 415-pound guard Andrew Gutierrez.

But there are some advantages Salcedo has with his build.

"He's a really strong kid, probably one of the strongest kids in the weight room," Craig said. "You pair that with his size and he's the immovable object. He's a kid that uses his leverage well and has really used that to his advantage."

Johnson and Salcedo said he acquired the nickname "Stump" during this sophomore season for being difficult to move.

Sometimes Salcedo can struggle with a taller defensive lineman's swim move over the top, but Johnson said that can also work to his advantage because he knows he won't get beat underneath.

"Marco knows where that block destruction move is coming from with those defenders almost all the time," Johnson said, "and he knows that if they're going to get beyond him, they're going to go over the top of him. That gives us a little bit advantage in that we can work just battling and countering that move that the defender may give us."

Salcedo said the Panthers are looking forward to the trip to Marion on Friday to try and extend their season.

"It's fun," he said. "It's something we've wanted from the beginning. For us to get to that point, it wasn't the greatest. It doesn't look the prettiest. Our record's 4-6, but we made it and now we have to take advantage of it. We have to take it one week at a time now. ... We just try to take the best of what we've got and just run with it."

The Panthers will leave around 9 a.m. Friday morning to make the trek across the state to play the Patriots, who won their last four games of the season, including a 34-25 victory over Jonesboro in Week 10.

Marion junior QB Daedrick Cail has passed for more than 2,000 yards and running back Anthony Price is the Patriots' top rusher, while Slade Webb and Cayden Hunt are among the Patriots' top receiving threats.

"They're going to throw the ball a lot," Craig said. "They have a lot of good targets. A lot of athletic kids that make plays in space. The quarterback's extremely good. He's a guy that throws the ball accurate, doesn't throw a lot of interceptions, very smart with the football. They're going to be a really tough team for us to match up with, but I think we're going to have to be really smart, do a great job and be precise with what we're doing."

The Panthers punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 31-29 victory at Russellville last week, led by a 232-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance from Jackson Norberg. The Panthers led 24-9 at halftime and held off a Russellville rally in the second half.

"I think when you look back at the game there were obviously moments where we were frustrated," Craig said. "But we kept playing. We kept fighting. That's what I'm most proud of the kids for is we didn't quit, and they found a way to go get another score on the board and go win a game."

Craig said the Panthers have had their highs and lows during the season, but there are positives to build on going into the playoffs on Friday. The winner of Friday's game advances to play at No. 2 seed Greenwood (9-1, 6-1) on Nov. 22.

"I think the lessons we can take is, number one, we're in a very tough conference," he said. "It's very balanced. But we have to maintain consistency to be successful. I think if you're looking at our season, you've seen highs and lows. You've seen them throughout the course of each game we've played. We've done some really good things. We've done some bad things. Sometimes we can overcome it and sometimes we can't, so for us the main thing is to try and play a more consistent brand of football."

