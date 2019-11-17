Nov. 4

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Julia Lashelle Rice, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Terry Lee Hooper, 62, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brandon Don McGarrah, 31, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Steven Tyler Watkins, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brittany Cheryl Skaggs, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 5

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Kayla Ann Cheek, 53, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation, insurance required - minimum coverage, improper use of evidences of registration, no proof of ownership.

• Deborah Kay Mouse, 67, cited in connection with no seat belt and driving the wrong direction.

• Lane Chad Osburn, 22, cited in connection with warrant for unauthorized vehicle use and no lights after dark.

Nov. 6

• Kimberly Elsa Owens, 40, cited in connection with hit and run accident.

• Kimberly Upton, 25, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Bryan Dean Farrell, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear, residential burglary -- commercial burglary, theft by receiving, fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Trona Evelyn Partain, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear, criminal contempt.

• John Archie Garner II, 58, cited in connection with failure to appear, criminal contempt.

• Dustin John Horn, 35, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Nikki R. Peters, 40, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, DWI, refusal to submit to test, duty to remain at the scene, careless/prohibitive driving.

• April Leann Hornick, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 7

• Jessie Ryan Smith, 28, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Amanda Joan Burgess, 40, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Natasha Raelynn Nixon, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 58, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Nov. 8

• K.C. Stefan Collette, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Ryan Anthony Callie, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Cindy Elaine Meyers, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jeffrey Lamb, 43, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jacob Mark Charley Scism, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cornelius Akeem Bledsaw, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 9

• Alexis Cruz, 19, arrested in connection with driving or boating under the influence while underage, careless prohibitive driving.

• Billy Ray Brazil, 58, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Alyssa Nicole Saylor, 22, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Alfonso Salcedo, 42, cited in connection with battery - 3rd degree.

Nov. 10

• Pedro Luis Arrouo-Torres, 39, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Ian Carlos Rodriguez-Freytes, 23, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Kristan Noelle Troglin, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cruz Jazic Teafatiller, 19, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brandon James Reed, 19, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.

• Hannah Renae Shipman, 18, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.

