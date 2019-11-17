Marc Hayot/Herald Leader The Civitan Club donates a new handicapped accessible swing to the city of Siloam Springs on Nov. 8. The swing is located in Bob Henry Park. Pictured are Aaron Hollenback (left), Jon Bowles, Julia Siemens, Julie Conrad, Dixie Shoptaw, Awynne Thrustenson, Ric Stripling, Jerry Cavness, Steve Wilmott, Steve Thomas, Vicki Kincheloe, Louise Dunham, Mayor John Mark Turner, Doris Henderson and Kastyn Charlot.

People in wheelchairs will now have the ability to swing on the playground thanks to the donation of a handicapped accessible swing by the Civitan Club on Nov. 8.

The swing, which is installed in Bob Henry Park, consists of a metal platform with a ramp that opens and closes to allow the person access. It has two chains to secure the wheelchair to the swing for safety and another chain that a person can pull in order to swing themselves.

Civitan president Doris Henderson said in the grand scheme of things, it may seem like just a swing, but for people who don't normally get to swing because they are in a wheelchair or crutches it is a pretty big deal.

Henderson estimated the weight limit for the swing, including the person and their wheelchair, is around 300 lbs. Both children and adults, or an adult with a child in their lap, would be able to swing safely, according to former Civitan president Jerry Cavness.

"It's very rewarding knowing that we've made someone's day a little bit happier," Henderson said.

Holland Hayden, city communications director, said the city is happy to partner with Civitan to install an accessible swing at Bob Henry Park.

"It's exciting that all residents can enjoy the park," she said.

Cavness came up with the idea for the swing after speaking to John Boles, city parks and recreation department manager, who showed Cavness a catalog with equipment for handicapped children.

"I thought it would be something nice for the community that would come from our club," Cavness said.

Henderson said the club had a little money left from the previous year's budget so they added the swing to this year's budget and within six to eight months the Civitan club had the needed funds.

"It was over $3,000," Henderson said. "I think probably it was around $3,400. We didn't have to pay for labor because the city installed it."

This is just one of the things that Civitan has done to help people with special needs. According to Henderson the whole purpose of Civitan is to help adults and children who have disabilities. Sometimes the assistance is as simple as helping to connect people with needed resources, she said.

Other times it can be something a little more complicated. Henderson recalled one year when the club provided a refrigerator to a family that needed one to store insulin.

Henderson said Civitan also provides scholarships for high school students with disabilities who want to go to college and students who plan to major in special education, as well as donating to schools and other organizations like Ability Tree, located at 300 E. Main St.

Civitan's main source of funding is through fundraising, Henderson said. The club's big fundraiser, the Civitan Soup Sampler, which took place on Nov. 8 at Community Christian Fellowship. Henderson believes that Civitan has been doing this fundraiser for more than 10 years.

Henderson is happy with the new handicapped swing, but she does not want to stop there. She would be happy to get some play equipment for Bob Henry Park.

"We'd love to see an inclusive park," she said. "We know that's pretty expensive, takes a lot of time and takes a lot of upkeep after the fact."

