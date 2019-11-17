Sign in
Correction Today at 4:00 a.m.

In the article titled "Local man receives Whitecoat Medal," published in the Nov. 10 issue of Siloam Sunday, Chaplain William Cork was incorrectly listed as Chaplain William Corker. The newspaper apologizes for the error.

General News on 11/17/2019

