In the article titled "Local man receives Whitecoat Medal," published in the Nov. 10 issue of Siloam Sunday, Chaplain William Cork was incorrectly listed as Chaplain William Corker. The newspaper apologizes for the error.General News on 11/17/2019
Print Headline: Correction
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.