POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. --Freshman Jessica Goldman's bucket in the paint pulled the Golden Eagles within two, 43-41, but No. 20 Lyon responded with a 21-15 fourth-quarter effort to fend off the John Brown University women's basketball team on Friday evening (Nov. 15) at Keeter Gymnasium in the first day of the College of the Ozarks (Mo.) Classic.

JBU (2-3) opened up the third quarter with back-to-back buckets to pull back within four, but the Scots (2-0) answered back with a 10-2 run. The Golden Eagles held Lyon scoreless over the next three minutes and took advantage as senior KJ Roh's 3-pointer brought the Golden Eagles back within one, 40-39, but back-to-back Scot triples before the end of the quarter stemmed the John Brown comeback bid as the Golden Eagles fell in its third consecutive contest.

Junior Taylor Fergen led the Golden Eagles with 13 points on 6 of 13 shooting. She added five rebounds and three assists. Freshman Tarrah Stephens also finished in double-figure scoring with 11 points and seven boards, while sophomore Haley James turned in her first-career double-double with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds in the loss.

Evangel 81, JBU 69

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Freshman Tarrah Stephens poured in a career-high 19 points, but a 25-14 third-quarter deficit was all the hosts needed as Evangel (Mo.) handed the John Brown University women's basketball team an 81-69 setback on Tuesday night inside the Ashcroft Center.

Stephens connected on 7 of 16 overall and secured her first collegiate double-double by grabbing a team-best 10 rebounds and added three assists and two blocks. Junior Taylor Fergen finished in double-figure scoring with 17 points and passed out four assists before fouling out. Sophomore Maddie Altman came off the bench to provide a career-high 12 points on a 5 of 5 effort from the charity stripe.

Sports on 11/17/2019