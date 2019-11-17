Ralph 'Wayne' Browers

Ralph "Wayne" Browers, 74, of Springdale, Ark., died Nov. 13, 2019, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

He was born Jan. 27, 1945, in Ogden, Utah, to Emery Browers and Mildred Moots Browers. He was a truck driver and of the Methodist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, two sisters and one son.

He is survived by daughters, Melanie Rounds and husband Danny of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Marsha Graham and husband Duane of Gravette, Ark.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Cheryl Caveness of Rogers, Ark., and Joy Thompson of Huntsville, Ark.; and the mother of his children, Ilene Browers of Gravette.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Ark.

Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Old Baptist Mission Cemetery, Westville, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Vann Cannon

Donald Vann Cannon, 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 10, 2019, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born on July 14, 1939, in Watts, Okla., to Fred Cannon and Virginia Smith Cannon. He worked at Cobb-Vantress for over 27 years. He was a member of Christ Temple Church in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Jordan; and two brothers, Fred "Blue" Cannon, and Bobby Cannon.

He is survived by daughter, Laura Harrison; two grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Nolan and Brenda Huckabone; two brothers, Jimmy Cannon and Larry Cannon; and many other family and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Roger Lee Youmans, M.D.

Roger Lee Youmans, M.D., F.A.C.S., 86, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died November 14, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, Arkansas.

He was born September 1, 1933, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Raymond Orlando Youmans and Gladys Irene Brian Youmans. Roger came to Siloam Springs from Princeton, New Jersey. His life was marked by his Christian faith and service through medicine, which included missionary work, international health care, private practice and academic medicine. In retirement he wrote several books, enjoyed his grandchildren, and was an active board member for numerous health-focused non-profits. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Ellen Stewart and second wife, Beverly Beggs; and son, John Stewart Youmans.

Survivors include his son, Roger Youmans and wife Trish of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; daughters, Grace Youmans Davis and husband Peter of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Catherine Joy Bechtler and husband Steve of Princeton, New Jersey; eight grandchildren, Joshua Davis, Jonathan Davis, Niccolo Bechtler, Zack Youmans, Zane Youmans, Sam Youmans, Nate Youmans and Catherine Youmans.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 325 E. Twin Springs, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

The family will have a private service. To sign the online guestbook go to www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Obits on 11/17/2019