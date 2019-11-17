Sign in
Oklahoma football roundup by Staff Reports

Sperry 59, Kansas 2

Sperry (11-0) raced out to a 30-0 lead in the first quarter and scored 29 more points in the second on its way to a big win over the Comets in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs.

The Comets end their season with a 5-6 record.

Pawnee 54, Colcord 0

Pawnee (11-0) kept its unbeaten season in tact with a shutout victory over the Hornets in the Class A playoffs.

Colcord finishes the season with a 7-4 record.

Depew 54, Watts 8

The Engineers saw their season come to an end with a 54-8 loss at Depew (6-5) in the opening round of the Class B playoffs.

Watts finishes the season with an 8-3 record.

Davenport 55, Oaks 0

Davenport (9-2) scored 32 points in the firt quarter and 23 more in the second to end Oaks' season in the opening round of the Class B playoffs.

The Warriors finish the year with a 2-9 record.

Sports on 11/17/2019

Print Headline: Oklahoma football roundup

