Tony Molina/Special to Siloam Sunday Junior offensive lineman Jared Clark and the Panthers celebrate together after the final seconds ticked off a 23-13 victory at Marion on Friday in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

MARION -- The Siloam Springs Panthers are playing their best football of the season when it matters the most.

The Panthers rode a bruising offensive effort of 44 carries and 251 rushing yards from senior running back Jackson Norberg and Harrison Losh kicked three field goals as the No. 6 6A-West seed Panthers upset No. 3 6A-East seed Marion 23-13 at Patriot Stadium.

Class 6A football playoffs Last Friday’s results Game 1: Pine Bluff 49, Sheridan 48 (OT) Game 2: Siloam Springs 23, Marion 13 Game 3: Jonesboro 35, El Dorado 7 Game 4: Lake Hamilton 14, Sylvan Hills 7 This Friday’s games Game 5: Pine Bluff at Searcy, 7 p.m. Game 6: Siloam Springs at Greenwood, 7 p.m. Game 7: Jonesboro at Benton, 7 p.m. Game 8: Lake Hamilton at West Memphis, 7 p.m. November 29 Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7 p.m. Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m. December 7 at War Memorial Stadium Little Rock State Finals: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6:30 p.m.

The win was Siloam Springs' first playoff victory since beating Texarkana at Glenn W. Black Stadium in 2014. At 340 miles each way, it was also the longest trip for any playoff game in Arkansas on Friday night.

"Coach told us, 'Record doesn't matter,'" said Siloam Springs lineman Mariano Dominguez, who played on both sides of the ball. "We're in the playoffs. It's just about who can be the toughest team and go out there and pound the other team into the ground."

Norberg and the Panthers' offensive line pounded away at the Patriots (6-5) for most of the night.

After the Panthers (5-6) lost a fumble on their opening possession, the Siloam Springs defense got it right back when Keegan Soucie intercepted a pass at the 10-yard line.

Siloam Springs then marched 90 yards in 12 plays for the game's first score.

Norberg opened the drive with a 37-yard run near midfield and two plays later had a 26-yard scamper down to the Marion 22.

Quarterback Taylor Pool hit Gage Weaver for a 10-yard pass on third-and-10 to keep the drive alive, and Pool later scored on a 4-yard run with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

After the defense got a stop, Siloam Springs moved the ball again down to the 15 but were stopped on fourth-and-one. However, the Panthers recovered a fumble and were able to engineer a scoring drive to take up the remaining time in the first half.

Norberg ran six times for 37 yards and Pool hit Brendan Lashley for 13 yards down to the 27. Norberg rushed four more times for 12 yards to set up a 30-yard field goal by Harrison Losh for a 10-0 halftime lead.

Norberg rushed for 174 yards on 27 carries in the first half.

Marion cut the lead to 10-6 on the opening possession of the second half, but the Panthers responded with three scoring drives -- a Norberg TD and two more field goals from Losh -- to go up 23-6 in the fourth quarter.

On the touchdown drive, Norberg caught a short shovel pass 26 yards to the Marion 20. Five plays later his four-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers a 17-6 lead.

"I felt all week we had tremendous practices," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "We had tremendous energy. Our kids worked extremely hard, and I asked them to play for each other and come out here and don't look at the scoreboard and just play for each other. And by God they did it. They did a great job of it."

The Panthers' next scoring drive was set up by a Hunter Talley interception that was returned all the way to the 10-yard line.

Losh's 25-yard field goal made it 20-6 with 3:24 remainig in the third quarter.

The Panthers had another drive that stalled in Marion territory to open the fourth quarter. Marion looked to be on the move again but the Panthers forced a fumble after a long pass play and Esguin Bocanegra recovered for Siloam Springs. The Panthers offense then moved the ball inside the Patriots 5 and Losh kicked his third field goal of the game from 19 yards out to make it 23-6 lead and three possession ballgame.

"It all went perfect," Losh said. "Snapper, holder, Gavin (Henson) and Marco (Salcedo) and the rest of the line kept the other team from coming through."

Marion got a touchdown pass with 2:13 left to cut it 23-13 and the Patriots used their timeouts to get the ball back but were unable to mount another drive.

"We let our kids play free," Craig said of his defense. "We didn't make them think. We just let them run wild tonight, and they did what they were supposed to do."

Norberg came up 6 yards shy of tying the single-game rushing record of 257 yards set by Kaiden Thrailkill last season at Van Buren.

"I'm really proud of our offensive line. They're starting to gel together," Craig said. "Of course, Jackson's seeing things great. Our kids are playing great football. They're playing tough, hard-nosed football, and when it gets tough in the winter that's what you want to go do."

In his last four games Norberg has rushed 129 times for 823 yards, including a 232-yard performance against Russellville to get the Panthers in the playoffs. Norberg went over 1,000 yards rushing with Friday's performance and now has 1,199 yards on the season.

"Hey, I'm glad (Norberg) trusted me tonight," Dominguez said. "I love this guy. A lot of the reason we won tonight is because he never gave up and pounded."

"They fight for me; I fight for them," said Norberg, who also led with five receptions for 36 yards. "I'm getting emotional. They grinded their butts off, so I knew I had to do it for them."

Marion quarterback Daedrick Cail threw for 324 yards, hitting Slade Webb for 14 catches for 202 yards. But in the second half the Patriots all but abandoned their running game and could only mount a pair of scoring drives.

Meanwhile, the Patriots gave up 372 yards of offense to Siloam Springs, 269 on the ground.

"They did a really good job of running the football, and we didn't do a good enough job of stopping the run tonight, so kudos to them," said Marion coach Keith Houston. "They came here and played well. Good luck to them."

Siloam Springs now travels to 6A-West No. 2 seed Greenwood (9-1) this Friday in the 6A quarterfinals. Greenwood, which had a bye week, defeated Siloam Springs 43-13 on Oct. 11, but the score was 15-13 at halftime.

"It's a great time for us," Craig said. "We're excited to go play."

Sports on 11/17/2019