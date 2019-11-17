There is a possibility some students at the Siloam Springs Middle School may have been exposed to whooping cough, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

A school staff member came in contact with a child who had a confirmed case of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, Wiggins said. The child was too young to attend school and was never at the school building, he said. However, because the school staff member had contact with the child, there is a chance the staff member could have spread the disease to middle school students.

Wiggins said the staff member has not had any symptoms and tested negative for the disease earlier this week. There is still a chance he could have spread the illness before he was tested.

The district sent a letter from the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday or Thursday to all students who may have had contact with the staff member, Wiggins said. It includes an information sheet of symptoms that parents should watch for. If parents see any symptoms, they should take their child to the doctor, he said.

"The letter was just sent out to parents as a precaution," he said.

Pertussis is a very contagious disease, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website, www.healthy.arkansas.gov. It is spread by coughing and sneezing while in close contact with others, the site states. Parents, older siblings and caregivers can give whooping cough to babies without even knowing they have the disease, the site states. Vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease, the site states.

General News on 11/17/2019