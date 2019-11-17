Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior baseball player Dalton Cook signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain inside the Panther Den at Siloam Springs High School.

A trio of Siloam Springs baseball players signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their careers at the next level.

Reed Willbanks signed on the dotted line with Arkansas Tech University, while Isaac Price and Dalton Cook both inked to be a part the new baseball team at the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain in a signing ceremony held inside the Panther Den at Siloam Springs High School.

"I think a few years ago we had multiple signings on the same day, but today with Reed, Isaac and Dalton it's a special day," said Panthers' head coach Alan Hardcastle.

Willbanks and Price have been mainstays in the Panthers' lineup for the last two years, while Cook played some as a sophomore and missed several games last season due to injury.

Willbanks hit leadoff and played shortstop, earning 5A-West All-Conference after hitting .326 with 11 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

"Reed, he's helped us out at the top of the lineup. We look forward to him helping us out again this year," Hardcastle said. "Probably going to stay mainly at shortstop, maybe pitch a little bit."

Willbanks also saw time on the mound as a sophomore and junior and earned the team's pitching award as a sophomore. Willbanks also had one home run and six RBIs as a sophomore.

Willbanks said he became interested in Arkansas Tech after attending a baseball camp in Russellville this past summer.

"After the camp they pulled me aside and gave me the offer," Willbanks said. "A few weeks later I went on my visit, fell in love with the place, fell in love with the coaching staff."

Willbanks said he'll likely play shortstop for the Wonder Boys, who finished 29-23 in 2019 and 20-12 in the Great American Conference.

Price and Cook are excited to be a part of the signing class for UA-Rich Mountain, which is located in Mena and will be in its first year of competition this upcoming spring.

The Bucks will be coached by former legendary Horatio baseball coach Lance Spigner, who in 28 seasons led the Lions to five state titles and 17 conference championships.

"I'm looking forward to it," said Price. "I've heard all the rumors about Coach Spigner, and I got in touch with him and I really love Rich Mountain. I felt like I can fit in there and help try and establish the first program in history."

Price played second base and hit third for the Panthers most of last season. He finished with a .322 batting average, 18 RBIs and 19 runs scored. Price was all-conference in 2018 and 2019 and last year received the "clutch award" for the Panthers. Price also had 10 RBIs and hit .277 as a sophomore.

While UA-Rich Mountain wants Price to stay at second base in college, Hardcastle hinted the Panthers might use him in another spot for the upcoming 2020 season.

"Isaac, we're looking at moving him to third base this year," Hardcastle said. "We're still going to bat him in the middle of the lineup."

Cook, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury early in the season and missed several games.

As a sophomore he showed power with a home run to his credit, and the Panthers are hoping to see his bat produce in the spring of 2020.

"Dalton had an unforeseen injury last year when we were in Memphis and was out a few weeks," Hardcastle said. "We're looking forward to him playing first base and batting in the middle of the lineup also."

Cook said he enjoyed visiting Rich Mountain.

"I went there for a camp," Cook said. "I fell in love with Lance. I've heard great things about him. I love the place. It's my mom's hometown. I've got family down there. ... It's an amazing campus."

Sports on 11/17/2019