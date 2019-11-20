Allan Gilbert of Tupelo, Miss., will be the Siloam Springs Police Chief, according to City Administrator Phillip Patterson.

Gilbert accepted the position on Monday and is scheduled to report for duty on Jan. 6, Patterson said. He will have a starting salary of $95,000.

Gilbert is the deputy police chief for the Tupelo, Miss., police department according to Captain Charles McDougald, the Tupelo Police Department's community resource officer.

Gilbert will replace James Wilmeth, who announced his plans to retire in July, according to a July 21 article in the Herald-Leader. Wilmeth's last official day was Sept. 20 and Geoff Lewis has been serving as interim chief ever since, Patterson said.

"Allan has been a friend, co-worker and valuable member of the TPD family for over 25 years and he will be missed," said Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre.

During his time at the department, Gilbert has been assigned to the criminal investigation division, SWAT team, school resource officer program, joint terrorism task force and numerous other supervisory duties, Aguirre said. He has also served as the coordinator for Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi, he said.

"Our Department is stronger because of his efforts," Aguirre said. "We have a great team in place and I am confident in our abilities to continue to provide the high quality of policing that Tupelo expects. We wish Allan and his family health and safety in this new chapter of their life."

Tupelo has an estimated population of more than 38,206, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website, census.gov.

General News on 11/21/2019