Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Guitarist Ben Harris (left), drummer Steve Wilkes, bassist Kyth Trantham and pianist Claudia Burson perform during Siloam Springs Center for the Arts' Jazz at the Springs on Saturday evening.

Siloam Springs Center for the Arts hosted the Burson-Harris Jazz Quartet for an evening of music at 28 Springs on Saturday.

Jazz at the Springs served as a fundraiser for the nonprofit, which focuses on making art more accessible to the public in Siloam Springs.

SSCA offers unique opportunities for community members to view and participate in the arts through gallery displays, theater productions, presentations and classes.

In it's first year, SSCA has already hosted 10 events and has two more planned in December, including an art walk, a home brew festival and Shakespeare in the Park. It has partnered with 11 community businesses and organizations for various events and has received $10,000 in donations, grants and ticket sales, $3,300 in in-kind donations and 1,950 volunteer hours, according to the organization.

SSCA is planning a dinner theater "Christmas Ain't Over in Christmas Town," for Dec. 28 followed by year in review on Dec. 29.

For more information on the nonprofit, visit ssartcenter.org.

General News on 11/20/2019