With less than two months left in the year, now is the time to check the status of health plan deductibles and flexible spending accounts, and schedule recommended appointments, tests and surgeries before Dec. 31.

Most health insurance plans have a deductible requirement -- a predetermined amount of healthcare expenses that must be covered before the plan begins paying the majority (if not all) of expenses related to necessary medical care.

If you have been putting off scheduling prescribed care, such as a knee replacement, hernia repair, cataract surgery, sleep study or a foot surgery, it would be wise to check your deductible status and plan benefits. This can be an ideal time to access healthcare services because your plan may cover most, if not all, of the costs. The key is to obtain all the health services you need before Dec. 31, because with the New Year comes a new deductible.

Additionally, individuals who have Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) need to check their balances. These accounts, which hold pre-tax dollars set aside to pay for healthcare-related expenses, must be depleted by the end of the year or the money is forfeited. This adds another incentive to schedule services now: ensure those hard-earned dollars are spent, not lost.

It's crucial to be prompt with scheduling so there is enough time to have the test or procedure completed before the end of the year. Getting everything squared away by early December will help ensure the services you receive are considered part of your 2019 coverage.

For questions about your plan, call your insurance provider. To find a physician and/or schedule care, call our Find-A-Doctor line at 800-734-2024.

General News on 11/20/2019