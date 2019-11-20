Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Ira Perrier goes in for a dunk against College of the Ozarks (Mo.) on Saturday during the JBU Classic at Bill George Arena.

Facing a five-point halftime deficit, sophomore Luke Harper poured in 16 second-half points and the John Brown University men's basketball team shot 61 percent from the field over the final period to put away a 96-82 win over College of the Ozarks (Mo.) on Saturday afternoon inside Bill George Arena in day two of the JBU Classic.

John Brown (6-0) turned up the pressure on both sides of the ball in the second half, forcing the Bobcats into seven second-half turnovers and limiting the visitors to 4-of-13 (31 percent) behind the arc. Meanwhile, Harper hit 6 of 8 from the field and all three triples attempted, while senior Quintin Bailey added 12 points and six boards in the second half alone as the Golden Eagles pulled away midway through the second half.

Six Golden Eagles finished in double-digit scoring as Bailey turned in a career-high 21 points on 9 of 17 shooting from the floor. He earned his second-career double-double by pulling down a game-high 12 boards, adding three assists. His presence on the block powered the hosts to a dominating 54-30 scoring advantage in the paint.

After a pedestrian first half, Harper also finished with 21 points, shooting a perfect 4 of 4 from behind the arc. Securing his fourth double-double in six games, junior Densier Carnes posted 12 points and 10 boards, while junior Kiree Hutchings came off the bench to provide 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting, including a clutch triple from the deep corner in John Brown's run to pull away in the second half. Junior Rokas Grabliauskas and sophomore Ira Perrier added 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Grabliauskas passed out a team-best four assists.

JBU ended a two-game losing streak in the all-time series with the Bobcats, as both teams have won a pair in the last four games dating back to 2016.

While both teams shot 17 of 35 from the field in the first half, College of the Ozarks' Brandt Cochran torched the Golden Eagles for 16 first-half points on 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 of 8 from three-point range. As Cochran went, so did the rest of the 'Cats offense in the second half. The JBU defense held him to 3 of 9 shooting from the field and only seven points as the visitors hit 45 percent from the field. John Brown responded with 20 buckets and a 7 of 9 effort from the line to close out the 14-point win.

After College of the Ozarks pulled within one possession at the 8:25 mark, 71-68, Hutching's bucket in the paint preceded a pair of Bailey free throws. Harper then hit back-to-back jumpers while the 'Cats went scoreless in their next six possessions as John Brown continued the 12-2 run to open an 83-70 lead with just under four to play.

Cochran did finish with a game-high 23 points, but finished 9 of 19 from the floor. Treydon Rackley (16), Andrew Mitchell (14) and Klay Barton (11) each finished in double digits for the Bobcats.

The Golden Eagles now open up Sooner Athletic play on Thursday evening (Nov. 21) by welcoming Southwestern A.G. to Bill George Arena. Tip is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

Sports on 11/20/2019