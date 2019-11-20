Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader After not seeing much varsity action as sophomores and juniors, Armando Munoz (left) and Esguin Bocanegra have played big roles for Siloam Springs as seniors. Munoz starts at defensive back, while Bocanegra mans an outside linebacker spot for the Panthers, who play at Greenwood at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Armando Munoz and Esguin Bocanegra have waited patiently for their chance to make an impact on the Siloam Springs football team and both have made the most of it this season.

After playing mostly junior varsity as sophomores and juniors, Munoz and Bocanegra have both started on the defensive side of the ball as seniors for the Panthers (5-6), who play at Greenwood (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Class 6A football playoffs Last Friday’s results Game 1: Pine Bluff 49, Sheridan 48 (OT) Game 2: Siloam Springs 23, Marion 13 Game 3: Jonesboro 35, El Dorado 7 Game 4: Lake Hamilton 14, Sylvan Hills 7 This Friday’s games Game 5: Pine Bluff at Searcy, 7 p.m. Game 6: Siloam Springs at Greenwood, 7 p.m. Game 7: Jonesboro at Benton, 7 p.m. Game 8: Lake Hamilton at West Memphis, 7 p.m. November 29 Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7 p.m. Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m. December 7 at War Memorial Stadium Little Rock State Finals: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6:30 p.m.

Class 6A playoffs, quarterfinals Siloam Springs at Greenwood Kickoff^7 p.m. Friday Where^Smith-Robinson Stadium Radio^Siloam Springs High School Athletics on YouTube Records^Siloam Springs, 5-6, 3-4 6A-West ^Greenwood, 9-1, 6-1 6A-West

"I think both of them worked extremely hard in the offseason," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "I know that Munoz is one of our strongest kids in the weight room being the size that he is. Some of the numbers that he's put up are incredible. They worked really hard to get on the field. They stuck with it. They haven't quit, so that's impressive from that standpoint.

"Both of them are just outstanding people. They've matured a lot. I think Bocanegra has matured quite a bit from last year just in his mental approach to the game, and then how he's prepared each week. Both kids are very likeable and do a great job and are great teammates."

Both Munoz and Bocanegra have paid their dues as well, spending time on the bottom rung of the Panthers' depth charts before working their way up.

"They both have that unique experience where they've seen what scout team is," said Siloam Springs defensive coordinator Cole Harriman. "They've been at the bottom of the barrel. The bottom of the depth chart, and now they're at the top. There's not a lot of guys that do that."

Munoz (5-8, 165) has locked down a cornerback spot and recorded 38 total tackles (18 solo), 28 first-to-the-balls, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

"He is a great kid who brings a positive attitude every day," said Jon Claborn, a volunteer secondary coach for Siloam Springs. "He's done a good job in the weight room. Armando is coachable, competitive and a great teammate."

Munoz has been in the program since he was in seventh grade, though he admits playing time was scarce coming up through the junior high ranks. He's enjoyed being on the field for the Panthers as a senior.

"It's really different, being from not playing at all to pretty much playing every game is completely different on a whole other level," Munoz said.

Bocanegra (5-10, 188) has helped at inside linebacker, where he has 93 total tackles (23 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 65 first-to-the-balls, three quarterback hurries, four sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup.

"If you'd told me three years ago when I came here that he was going to be a starting inside linebacker for us on a team that just won a playoff game, I'd have called you a liar and laughed at you," said linebackers coach Tony Coffey. "But it's just a testament to him listening and wanting to be on the field."

Bocanegra's progression is even more impressive when you consider he didn't come out for football until his sophomore season.

"Just all my friends were playing and they enjoyed it, so I thought I would give it a try," he said.

Bocanegra spent last season playing behind All-Conference linebackers Chase Chandler and Matt Avery.

"Working under them I just watched how they played the game," Bocanegra said, "how they worked hard at practice and just try to up it so I could get on the field."

• • •

The Panthers are looking forward to their rematch with Greenwood, who beat the Panthers 43-13 on Oct. 11 at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

Greenwood led that game 15-13 before outscoring Siloam Springs 28-0 in the second half.

Greenwood, the two-time defending state champions, finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss a 45-38 defeat at Benton on Oct. 25. The Bulldogs had a bye in the opening round of the playoffs, while the Panthers made the near 700-mile round trip to Marion and walked away with a 23-13 victory over the Patriots.

"Anytime you're playing in Week 12 it's going to be fun," Craig said. "So we're going to make it fun. We're going to have a good time. We're going to enjoy the fact that we're still playing football. We believe that we're playing our best football right now and that we're going to have an opportunity to go down there and be successful."

Sports on 11/20/2019