Panthers take loss in benefit game by Staff Reports | November 20, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Huntsville's Kross Easterling scored a game-winning layup at the buzzer to lift the Eagles to a 57-55 win over the Siloam Springs boys basketball team in a benefit game played last Thursday at Charles Berry Gymnasium in Huntsville.

The Panthers led 17-14 after the first quarter and 32-21 at halftime before Huntsville closed the gap to 41-36 entering the fourth.

Josh Stewart led the Panthers with 14 points, while Evan Sauer had 10, Max Perkins eight, Landon Ward and Jackson Ford each with seven, Drew Vachon five and Breck Soderquist and Carter Winesburg each with two.

The Panthers open their season on Saturday at home against Providence Academy.

Ninth-grade

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade teams each played benefit games at Huntsville on Saturday.

The ninth-grade girls won 47-32. Brooke Ross led with 26 points, while Mimo Jacklik had 9, Anna Wleklinski four, and Brooke Smith, Rachel Rine, Audrey Sears and Sophie Stevenson each with two.

The ninth-grade boys were defeated 35-23. Statistics were not available.

Both teams opened their seasons on Tuesday in Siloam Springs Panther Classic. Results were not available at presstime.

Sports on 11/20/2019

Print Headline: Panthers take loss in benefit game

